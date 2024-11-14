Capco and POWWR Partnership Accelerates Delivery of Award-Winning Solutions for Energy Retailers and Brokers

HOUSTON & SANDY HOOK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capco, the global management and technology consultancy, and POWWR, the respected energy software provider, today announced a partnership to jointly deliver POWWR’s integrated SaaS solutions to energy retailers and brokers looking to transform and grow their businesses.

POWWR’s core offerings – Broker360, Sales360, and Risk360 – provide an end-to-end connected journey for energy sales, enabling brokers to access quicker quotes, automate enrollments, and reduce manual efforts. For suppliers, POWWR’s solutions help automate custom pricing, manage risks, and boost sales margins. Its tools are designed to transform outdated processes into efficient, dependable, and profitable transactions.

Drawing on its established track record of partnering with wholesale and retail energy companies, Capco will offer a range of business and technology consulting services based around POWWR’s award-winning solutions. These include bespoke project management and integration solutions for retail energy suppliers and utility companies of all sizes.

Jonathan Clites, Partner and Retail & Wholesale Energy Practice Lead at Capco, said: “Today’s climate has never been more competitive for retail marketers and brokers. The ability to quote, contract and enroll customers in a seamless way is key to any organization’s long-term success. The same applies to maintaining strict data accuracy and service levels related to forecasting, pricing, scheduling, and various other back-office tasks. Together, POWWR’s award-winning solution and Capco’s business and technology consulting expertise ensure retailers and brokers can fully address these imperatives, and benefit from enhanced efficiencies and responsiveness.”

Matt Tormollen, CEO at POWWR, said: “For 25 years Capco has been at the forefront of providing innovative solutions and insights that help their clients meet their transformation and growth ambitions. This new partnership between POWWR and Capco is a natural fit, blending POWWR’s technology and industry expertise with Capco’s domain knowledge and experience in designing and delivering tailored solutions and services to its clients.”

About Capco

Capco, a Wipro company, is a global management and technology consultancy specializing in driving transformation in the financial services and energy industries. Capco operates at the intersection of business and technology by combining innovative thinking with unrivaled industry knowledge to fast-track digital initiatives for banking and payments, capital markets, wealth and asset management, insurance, and the energy sector. Capco’s cutting-edge ingenuity is brought to life through its award-winning Be Yourself At Work culture and diverse talent. To learn more, visit www.capco.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About POWWR

POWWR is a cloud-based software provider for the energy and utilities sector. Its advanced platforms and simple solutions help over 45 energy suppliers and more than 2,100 brokers across the United States and the United Kingdom win more deals, manage risk, and grow their businesses. The company was previously known as UD Group in the United Kingdom. For more information on POWWR, please visit www.powwr.com.