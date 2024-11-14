Eaton and Treehouse Form Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Mass Adoption of EV Charging and Electrification in U.S. Homes

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent power management company Eaton announces a collaboration with Treehouse to enable high-quality, cost-effective and code-compliant residential electrification projects. The collaboration brings together Eaton’s digitally enabled electrical solutions with Treehouse’s AI-powered software and end-to-end installation capabilities, helping expedite the energy transition and electrification at home with EV charging, energy storage, heat pumps and more.

Consumers looking to electrify and reduce their carbon footprint at home need to understand the installation time and costs required to make it happen. Eaton and Treehouse will provide consumers with fast, accurate pricing and access to licensed electricians for safe, code-compliant installations. Treehouse will programmatically apply Eaton’s intelligent hardware solutions to specific installations and scope projects accordingly, helping ensure the smartest solutions are deployed at scale. Together, the companies will streamline and expedite retrofit and new construction projects from scoping, design, bid to installation and provide electrical contractors with pre-sold jobs.

“At Eaton, we’re all in on the energy transition and we’re making it happen at scale by delivering breakout technologies and industry collaborations needed to delight customers and make it more accessible and affordable,” said Paul Ryan, general manager of Connected Solutions and EV Charging at Eaton. “Treehouse consistently ranks among the highest in customer loyalty and satisfaction, which is vital for Eaton and our joint customers. We’re confident this collaboration will streamline and expedite U.S. electrification projects, driving consistency, reliability and sustainability—while saving time and money.”

The multi-pronged collaboration advances Eaton’s Home as a Grid approach by simplifying and accelerating a safe energy transition:

Reducing the obstacles to electrification and helping ensure the smartest, most effective solutions are deployed through Treehouse’s end-to-end installation platform and a nationwide network of contractors.

Helping electricians complete more projects faster by saving time at the electrical panel, incorporating the most innovative and effective hardware, and reducing the truck rolls required to design and bid each project.

Providing consumers with detailed project scopes, accurate costs and access to licensed electricians at the point of sale to enhance transparency, fast-track projects and avoid unnecessary upgrades.

Supporting best-in-class, installation programs for automotive OEMs, utilities and hardware manufacturers at scale.

“Eaton is both an industry leader and an innovating pioneer in the electrification age,” said Eric Owski, Treehouse CEO. “Our collaboration with Eaton will accelerate our ability to deliver turnkey and cost-effective electrification projects, from EV charging to home energy storage and heat pumps.”

Under the agreement, Eaton will become the preferred technology supplier for Treehouse installations, providing the solutions to support residential projects, including its AbleEdge home energy management ecosystem, Green Motion EV chargers and expansive portfolio of smart home solutions. The Eaton Certified Contractor Network will have access to Treehouse’s end-to-end installation platform that supports scoping, design, permitting and install.

Treehouse is a software-enabled installation platform for electrification projects. By operating as a centralized, end-to-end partner, Treehouse helps companies – including auto retailers, fleet providers, utilities, and electrification hardware manufacturers – scale electrification programs nationwide and deliver seamless, delightful installation experiences for customers.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.