Accenture and Kyoto University Sign Comprehensive Collaboration Agreement

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Kyoto University today announced a comprehensive collaboration agreement to advance learning, research and innovation in human-centered AI. Accenture will leverage Kyoto University’s expertise in various fields, including behavioral economics, psychology and philosophy, to create breakthrough new research and insights on AI technology and how its applications to people, society and business can more closely align to human thought and behavior.

By building on its collaboration with one of Japan’s leading universities, Accenture aims to nurture world-class AI thought leadership and talent, balancing academic and business perspectives while enhancing its reputation as a leader in advanced AI talent development. Through this partnership, Accenture and Kyoto University also intend to develop responsible AI standards and governance in Japan and around the world, a central focus of Accenture’s work to help clients scale AI and use it as a catalyst for reinvention.

The collaboration will leverage the newly established Accenture Center for Advanced AI Kyoto and Kyoto University’s physical campus, as well as a digital environment to foster AI co-creation, innovation and talent. The program includes joint research that will develop insights into applying AI effectively and responsibly to drive innovation, including:

The impact of leadership styles on human performance and well-being

This research will investigate the effects of organizational leadership approaches, such as directive and consensus-building, on the performance and well-being of workers in the age of generative AI. Using data analytics, including correlation analysis, the aim is to provide insights that will help create more dynamic organizations and a better society. The proper use of AI in society based on behavioral economics

This research will apply AI to nudge theory, which encourages positive human behavior. By leveraging an understanding of human behavior grounded in behavioral economics and AI-based insights into human actions and biases, the goal is to help organizations leverage AI in ways that are better for business and for people. Responsible AI to ensure fairness and transparency

The organizations will apply risk management strategies to AI system design, building and deployment, aiming to develop methodologies for ensuring AI fairness and transparency. By enhancing the reliability of AI-driven decision-making and by identifying and addressing risks, the organizations aim to promote the responsible and secure use of AI. Using Multi-Agent Large Language Models to strengthen research and development

The organizations will conduct data analysis and simulations by having multiple AI agents, such as expert and customer personas, compete and collaborate, which will enable researchers to better understand user needs. By leveraging AI agents based on large language models, the aim is to improve the effectiveness of AI research and development processes. Developing AI-skilled research and business leaders

The organizations aim to develop a new generation of AI leaders, with skills in research-based and business applications of AI. By bringing together AI specialists from Accenture and Kyoto University, including in Accenture's client-focused projects, the collaboration will create exciting opportunities to enhance research, learning and implementing AI.

Takashi Hikihara, Executive Vice-President for Information Infrastructure and Library Management, Kyoto University, said, “In society, people engage in activities involving predictions and verifications, and there is ongoing debate about AI's ability to replace these tasks. It is important to consider this from the perspectives of science, technology, humanities, and social sciences. Kyoto University has been deepening research in the humanities and social sciences based on data. It is necessary to conduct evidence-based verification on whether AI can provide fair and responsible solutions. The agreement with Accenture aims to accelerate this research and foster talent in the AI field.”

Dr. Gakuse Hoshina, Senior Managing Director and AI Center Lead, Accenture, said, “To make AI more familiar to humans and create more meaningful interactions, it is essential to deeply understand the essence of human thought and behavior. We will explore the integration of diverse human-related studies conducted by Kyoto University researchers into Accenture’s AI development to foster true human-AI partnerships designed to positively impact society. We will support incorporating generative AI into all value chains of companies and organizations for data-driven management.”

The new agreement is the latest in Accenture’s long history of research partnerships, which currently includes Stanford, MIT and the World Economic Forum, further expanding the company’s role as a leading voice on AI innovation and responsible AI standards and governance.

About Kyoto University

Kyoto University is one of the leading research institutions in Japan and Asia. Since its establishment in 1897, it has produced numerous Nobel Prize winners and recipients of internationally prestigious awards. With many research centers and collaborative facilities and offices both domestically and internationally, the university offers a wide range of interdisciplinary curricula across various fields at both undergraduate and graduate levels. Visit us at www.kyoto-u.ac.jp.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with 774,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. Our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

