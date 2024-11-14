Emulate Energy and Smartcar Partner to Drive EV Utilization as Distributed Energy Resources

LUND, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emulate Energy, distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) software, today announced a partnership with Smartcar, the leading API platform for mobility businesses. By seamlessly integrating EVs into its platform, Emulate offers energy providers a comprehensive solution to simplify onboarding and management of different consumer distributed energy resources (DERs).

This partnership enables energy providers using Emulate to use EV charging flexibility effectively as a way to balance the grid, reduce peak demand, and improve overall grid reliability.

Enabling reliable EV integration for energy providers

By expanding its EV support to a wider range of models, Emulate is enabling energy providers to harness the power of EVs as a valuable energy resource. Smartcar helps Emulate automate EV data retrieval to optimize charging schedules based on different pricing factors. Consumers can set their preferred charging preferences using the software and have peace of mind knowing Emulate will handle the rest.

Reliable EV integrations are crucial for enabling this convenience and giving consumers a single platform to enroll and manage different devices.

“Emulate aspires to connect to and control every energy device possible. While controls and market participation are our bread-and-butter, for EVs specifically, Smartcar makes it super easy to connect to vehicles regardless of manufacturer and model,” says Blake Davis, Senior Director of US Operations at Emulate.

A strategic partnership for scalability

Emulate’s decision to partner with Smartcar was driven by the need for a reliable and scalable solution that they could implement quickly without straining engineering resources. Smartcar ensures accurate and timely action, like retrieving an EV’s state of charge and automatically starting and stopping charging sessions. Smartcar is compatible with over 35 EV brands and seamlessly integrates into Emulate’s out-of-the-box vehicle onboarding solution.

Beyond endpoints, Smartcar’s developer tools and webhooks make it easy for Emulate’s engineering team to receive data at a regular cadence while reducing server loads, reducing latency, and ensuring the timeliness and accuracy of charging data.

A shared vision for the future of distributed energy

“Emulate’s commitment to energy flexibility and reliability aligns perfectly with Smartcar’s mission. By simplifying EV integrations and enabling proactive load control, we’re excited to help Emulate empower drivers to reduce their energy costs, support grid stability, and contribute to a more sustainable future,” says Sahas Katta, CEO and Co-founder at Smartcar.

This partnership will help address the challenges associated with EV enrollment and retention in demand response programs. Emulate and Smartcar aim to increase EV participation and drive long-term adoption by simplifying EV onboarding processes, improving feature reliability, and providing a user-friendly experience for all consumers.

About Emulate

Emulate Energy is a rapidly growing software company from Sweden, the forefront of the energy transition. Founded in 2020 based on research conducted at MIT, the company aims to expedite the global shift to sustainable power. Emulate’s cutting-edge software optimizes the energy consumption of common devices—air conditioners, heat pumps, and EV chargers— to save consumers money while enhancing utility profits by aggregating these devices into “virtual batteries” that can be dispatched or traded on electricity markets. Tailored for utilities by utilities, our solutions have impacted thousands of customers across Europe and the US, contributing to a greener, more robust energy future.

About Smartcar

Smartcar, the leading API platform for connected vehicles, empowers businesses to develop mobility solutions that put drivers in control of their vehicle data. Founded in 2015, Smartcar provides developer tools to help companies integrate with cars using a unified API, manage API connections, and implement consent management. Smartcar unlocks the freedom of movement for everyone by removing barriers to mobility app development and helping vehicle owners choose how they want to use their car data — whether that’s on solutions for energy management, vehicle repairs, EV charging, rideshare, auto insurance, and more. Smartcar has raised $36M to date and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), New Enterprise Associates (NEA), and Energize Capital.