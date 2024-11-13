Mobix Labs Announces Strategic Partnership with Talking Heads Wireless to Develop AI-Powered Solutions for Reducing Power Consumption in Base Stations

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobix Labs (Nasdaq: MOBX), a leader in advanced connectivity solutions for defense, military and communications applications, today announced a strategic partnership with TalkingHeads Wireless, a pioneer in telecommunications infrastructure. This collaboration will focus on developing innovative products aimed at significantly reducing power consumption in base stations through the integration of advanced AI technologies and power-aware radio architectures.

As global demand for wireless data continues to surge, energy efficiency in base stations has become a critical priority for operators seeking to manage costs while reducing environmental impact. Through this strategic relationship, Mobix Labs in collaboration with TalkingHeads Wireless will leverage its expertise in cutting-edge semiconductor technologies, systems development and AI applications to create solutions that optimize power usage in base stations, improving overall efficiency without sacrificing performance.

“At Mobix Labs, we are committed to driving innovation in wireless technology, and our partnership with TalkingHeads Wireless underscores our dedication to solving some of the industry’s most pressing challenges,” said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. “Together, we are developing advanced AI-driven products that not only enhance network performance but also dramatically reduce energy consumption, helping network operators meet both economic and sustainability goals.”

The new solutions will integrate power-aware radio architectures with AI algorithms designed to intelligently manage power consumption based on network demand, operational patterns, and environmental conditions. These products are expected to play a pivotal role in the next generation of wireless infrastructure, where energy efficiency is increasingly paramount.

TalkingHeads Wireless, recognized for its expertise in telecommunications and base station infrastructure, will contribute its deep industry knowledge to the partnership, ensuring that the products are tailored to meet the real-world needs of network operators around the globe.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone for Talking Heads Wireless,” said Dr. Joel Dawson, CEO of Talking Heads Wireless. “By joining forces with Mobix Labs, we are bringing many innovations including AI-based power management algorithms into the core of wireless infrastructure, allowing our customers to achieve unparalleled efficiency in their base stations.”

The development of these products is already underway, with initial prototypes expected to be available for field testing in late 2025. This partnership is expected to strengthen both companies’ positions in the telecommunications market and accelerate the deployment of more sustainable wireless networks.

About Mobix Labs, Inc.

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company delivering advanced wireless and wired connectivity, RF, switching and filtering technologies for next-generation communication systems. Our solutions support aerospace, defense, 5G, medical, industrial and other high-reliability markets. We specialize in electromagnetic interference (EMI) solutions for secure aerospace GPS systems, optical cables for high-speed interconnect and AI datacenters, mmWave radar and imaging for commercial applications, ensuring high performance and reliability in demanding applications. Visit mobixlabs.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About TalkingHeads Wireless Inc.

Founded by MIT engineers and headquartered in Boston, MA, THW thinks differently about the way energy is treated in traditional radio design. THW solutions center on the physical design of the RRH and the corresponding proprietary software base in the baseband unit (BBU), which sits at the bottom of the tower and connects the RRH to the core network. Compared to legacy RRH offerings, the THW approach provides 2X reduction in total network operating costs due to significant reduction in power consumption. THW intellectual property includes a substantial patent portfolio around fronthaul and advanced, energy-based technologies. THW is building the only US-based supplier of RRHs, a national security asset for domestic communications infrastructure and a competitive advantage over the oligopolistic RRH market dominated by European and Chinese providers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about capturing additional opportunities in the future, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, such as Mobix Labs’ ability to deliver parts or to develop technology in connection with the partnership with TalkingHeads Wireless. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Mobix Labs undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.