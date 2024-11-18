Invitation Homes Announces $200 Million Joint Venture

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”), the nation’s premier single-family home leasing and management company, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to form a new joint venture partnership (the “JV”) with a leading global real estate investment partner. The JV will leverage the Company’s strong homebuilder partnerships, management expertise, and unmatched scale to invest in newly-constructed homes and communities in several high-growth markets.

“ We believe our partnership approach to investing in new homes with builders is an optimal strategy for Invitation Homes to maximize risk-adjusted returns while also helping to bring high-quality new housing options to where they are greatly needed,” said Dallas Tanner, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “ This successful growth channel has become one of our trademark characteristics, and we’re pleased to work with an esteemed institutional partner to further expand upon that.”

The JV is expected to deploy approximately $500 million, including debt, to acquire newly constructed homes. The JV will be initially capitalized with a total equity commitment of $200 million, of which $50 million will be committed by Invitation Homes, with potential to upsize equity commitments through follow-on investment tranches in the future. The Company will provide various management services to the JV, for which the Company will earn management fees in addition to the opportunity to earn a promoted interest subject to certain performance thresholds. Invitation Homes also has certain rights to potentially acquire the JV’s homes in the future.

Eastdil Secured served as financial advisor to Invitation Homes in arranging the JV, and Latham & Watkins LLP acted as the Company’s legal advisor.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The Company's mission, " Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company’s expectations regarding the performance of the Company’s business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources, and other non-historical statements. In some cases, you can identify these forward looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “guidance,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “projects,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, among others, risks inherent to the single-family rental industry and the Company’s business model, macroeconomic factors beyond the Company’s control, competition in identifying and acquiring properties, competition in the leasing market for quality residents, increasing property taxes, homeowners’ association and insurance costs, poor resident selection and defaults and non-renewals by the Company’s residents, the Company’s dependence on third parties for key services, risks related to the evaluation of properties, performance of the Company’s information technology systems, development and use of artificial intelligence, risks related to the Company’s indebtedness, and risks related to the potential negative impact of unfavorable global and United States economic conditions (including inflation), uncertainty in financial markets (including as a result of events affecting financial institutions), geopolitical tensions, natural disasters, climate change, and public health crises, on the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, business, associates, and residents. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The Company believes these factors include, but are not limited to, those described under Part I. Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the “Annual Report”), as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release, in the Annual Report, and in the Company’s other periodic filings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except to the extent otherwise required by law.