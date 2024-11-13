TAP Air Portugal Expands 25-Year Relationship With PROS to Enhance Dynamic Pricing and Create Customer-Centric Offers

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a leading provider of AI-powered SaaS pricing, CPQ, revenue management and digital offer marketing solutions, today announced that TAP Air Portugal will expand its use of PROS market-leading revenue management and pricing tools to create optimized offers and fuel its path to modern airline retailing. By adopting PROS latest innovation in revenue management capabilities, as well as expanding its use of PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing and Group Sales Optimizer, TAP will create more optimal offers that increase booking conversions, improve customer satisfaction and react more quickly to changing market dynamics.

PROS Revenue Management with Willingness-to-Pay (WTP) enables TAP to leverage PROS most advanced AI-powered solution to forecast the relationship between price and demand, optimizing class availability based on price sensitivity. This helps TAP tailor offers by customer segment without alienating budget-conscious travelers. Understanding WTP also allows TAP to price strategically in their markets, maximizing revenue while remaining attractive to specific customer segments.

Mario Cruz, Chief Commercial and Revenue Officer of TAP Air Portugal says of the expansion, “Providing our customers with exceptional experiences is at the heart of TAP’s commercial commitment. By adopting the most advanced revenue management and airline pricing solutions from a trusted market leader, we will deliver more personalized and dynamic offers that customers find truly desirable and valuable – leading to greater conversion rates, customer loyalty and incremental revenue to power our future.”

TAP continues to leverage PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing (RTDP) to compute seat availability in real-time, protecting against inventory spoilage and increasing conversions to capture demand during the shopping process. PROS RTDP ensures accurate, scalable pricing across all channels with minimal analyst intervention, allowing TAP to adjust prices in real-time and react to market changes, providing the best offers to convert more shoppers.

TAP also continues to use PROS Group Sales Optimizer to manage group bookings more effectively and efficiently, optimizing revenue by dynamically pricing group offers and reducing costly GDS fees.

“Modern airline retailing requires new strategies, technologies and processes to unlock value across every customer interaction,” says Surain Adyanthaya, President, Global Industries, PROS. “Through long-term collaboration and PROS innovation, TAP is poised to productively grow its customer base across all segments and truly transform its commercial strategy. We are proud and honored to be a trusted TAP partner for more than 25 years and look forward to pursuing future milestones together.”

