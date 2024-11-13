Genesis Therapeutics announces new equity investment and collaboration with NVIDIA to optimize key computational methods for AI-powered drug discovery

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genesis Therapeutics, a company pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to create breakthrough medicines for patients, announced today a further equity investment from NVentures, NVIDIA’s venture capital arm. This investment is in addition to NVentures’ participation in the company’s $200 million Series B financing in August 2023.

Genesis is collaborating with NVIDIA to accelerate Genesis’ AI platform, GEMS (Genesis Exploration of Molecular Space). Genesis will leverage NVIDIA’s expertise to make computation more efficient for several neural network architectures relevant to drug discovery. The collaboration will, among other areas, encompass optimizing equivariant neural networks, which are valuable for handling 3D geometric data such as protein and small molecule structures.

“ We look forward to combining our expertise and resources with NVIDIA’s to help realize our vision of harnessing AI to generate breakthrough therapies for diseases with high unmet need,” said Evan Feinberg, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Genesis. “ Addressing previously undruggable targets to create new medicines requires pioneering algorithms for drug discovery and fundamental infrastructure innovation. Working with NVIDIA, we will further the capabilities of our field-leading physical AI platform for structure-driven drug design.”

“ AI serves as a tool for discovering new therapies to treat diseases,” said Mohamed “Sid” Siddeek, corporate vice president at NVIDIA and head of NVentures. “ Genesis’ AI platform, and related computational advancements developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, will help deliver novel generative and predictive AI techniques to explore untapped chemical pathways and identify drug candidates.”

About Genesis Therapeutics

Genesis Therapeutics is an AI-focused biotechnology company leveraging its generative and predictive AI platform called GEMS (Genesis Exploration of Molecular Space) for small molecule drug discovery. GEMS integrates proprietary AI methods, including language models, diffusion models, and physical ML simulations, to generate and optimize molecules for complex targets. Genesis has raised over $300 million from leading life science, tech, and AI-focused investors, and is building a therapeutic pipeline for a variety of high-impact targets. Genesis is headquartered in Burlingame, CA, with a fully integrated laboratory in San Diego. For more information on Genesis, please visit the company’s website at www.genesistherapeutics.ai.