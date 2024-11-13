AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to National General Insurance Ltd.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) to National General Insurance Ltd. (NGIL) (Hamilton, Bermuda). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect NGIL’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The balance sheet assessment of very strong is based on capital capacity that meets AM Best’s guidelines and which is expected to support the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), through the near term. Adding to the capital strength, is the benefit NGIL derives from being part of The Allstate Corporation’s group of insurance companies. AM Best assesses NGIL’s operating performance as adequate based on the five-year business plan and takes into consideration the inherent level of execution risk. AM Best assesses the company’s business profile as limited given its plan to acquire business from affiliated companies in the United Kingdom, Europe and Canada. AM Best assesses NGIL’s ERM as appropriate as the company shares an ERM with its sister companies.

Negative rating actions may occur if the strategic importance of NGIL diminishes, if actual operating performance falls materially below the business plan or if balance sheet metrics no longer support a very strong assessment.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2024 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.