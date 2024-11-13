Trinseo Announces Agreement to Sell Polycarbonate Technology License and Stade, Germany Polycarbonate Assets to Deepak Chem Tech Limited

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) (Trinseo or “the Company”), a specialty materials solutions provider, today announced it has entered into agreements to supply a polycarbonate technology license as well as all proprietary polycarbonate production equipment in Stade, Germany to a wholly owned subsidiary of Deepak Nitrite Limited (Deepak) for use in India. Deepak, headquartered in Vadodara, Gujarat, India, is a multi-division and multi-product chemical intermediates company.

“While Trinseo recently announced its decision to exit virgin polycarbonate production, our polycarbonate technology is highly valued and the manufacturing equipment in Stade, Germany, can be utilized in India by Deepak,” said Frank Bozich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trinseo. “These are the initial steps of a strategic, collaborative partnership with Deepak, as we explore additional opportunities to leverage our technology portfolio and expand in higher-growth areas such as India.”

The total value of the combined agreements is $52.5 million. The Company expects to receive approximately $9 million by the end of 2024 and an additional approximately $21 million in the first half of 2025, subject to key milestones. With this disposition of the manufacturing assets in Stade, Germany, the Company has decided to exit the site.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, partners with companies to bring ideas to life in an imaginative, smart, and sustainably focused manner by combining its premier expertise, forward-looking innovations, and best-in-class materials to unlock value for companies and consumers.

From design to manufacturing, Trinseo taps into decades of experience in diverse material solutions to address customers’ unique challenges in a wide range of industries, including building and construction, consumer goods, medical and mobility.

Trinseo’s dedicated employees bring endless creativity to reimagining the possibilities with clients all over the world from the company’s locations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Trinseo reported net sales of approximately $3.7 billion in 2023. Discover more by visiting www.trinseo.com and connecting with Trinseo on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and WeChat.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, projections, forecasts, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are not statements of historical facts or guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “will,” “may,” “might,” “see,” “tend,” “assume,” “potential,” “likely,” “target,” “plan,” “contemplate,” “seek,” “attempt,” “should,” “could,” “would” or expressions of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s evaluation of information currently available and are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, its current indebtedness, accessibility of debt markets, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause future results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to implement and complete the sale of polycarbonate production equipment to the Deepak Group, including meeting certain milestones in the sale agreement; our ability to successfully implement proposed restructuring initiatives and to successfully generate cost savings and increase profitability through such initiatives; our ability to successfully execute our business and transformation strategy; increased costs or disruption in the supply of raw materials; deterioration of our credit profile limiting our access to commercial credit; increased energy costs; compliance with laws and regulations impacting our business; any disruptions in production at our chemical manufacturing facilities, including those resulting from accidental spills or discharges; conditions in the global economy and capital markets; our current and future levels of indebtedness and ability to service our debt; our ability to meet the covenants under our existing indebtedness; our ability to generate cash flows from operations; and those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, under Part I, Item 1A —”Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our other reports, filings and furnishings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. As a result of these or other factors, the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this Press Release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.