HealthTap Launches Into Durable Medical Equipment Market and Partners with Aeroflow

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & ASHEVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthTap, a leading virtual healthcare provider delivering affordable, high-quality primary care, today announced its launch into the durable medical equipment (DME) market with its first partner, Aeroflow Health.

With the news, HealthTap is positioned to help more patients seamlessly access primary care and DME services. Aeroflow customers who don’t have an established primary care provider (PCP) can now conveniently connect with a licensed HealthTap physician in the HealthTap medical group to address their health needs, including DME-related consultations. HealthTap’s physicians will provide personalized care that extends beyond DME prescriptions, helping patients manage their overall health.

A leading provider of DME, personalized health solutions and health education for diverse patient populations, Aeroflow gives patients easy access to integrated health solutions covered by their insurance, helping them navigate the complexities of their coverage. The company offers an extensive catalog of healthcare products and services for a variety of conditions, including maternity care, diabetes, sleep health, urology and others.

HealthTap’s proprietary virtual care platform supports ongoing patient relationships by enabling individuals to connect with a dedicated primary care physician. Patients can access same-day or same-week appointments, and for those without a PCP, the platform makes it easy to establish a long-term care relationship. " Just like accessing medications or lab services, accessing DME is a central component of ensuring patients receive comprehensive, ongoing care. However, for the tens of millions of Americans that rely on durable medical equipment each year, those without a PCP may experience disruptions in their care that can lead to downstream health complications,” said HealthTap Co-founder and CEO Sean Mehra. “ Our mission has always been to bring affordable, high-quality primary care to every American, and our partnership with Aeroflow enhances this commitment by allowing us to reach more patients in a critical market segment.”

The DME market has exploded over the last decade and is predicted to double over the next 10 years – especially as Americans age and home-based care expands. However, when more than 100 million Americans don’t have a PCP, it can both lead to poorer health outcomes for patients and hinder the DME’s market potential. By launching into the DME market, HealthTap aims to engage more patients in their health while also providing them with the tools and resources needed for better health.

“ As the demand for DME continues to grow, we are excited to collaborate with HealthTap to provide patients with enhanced access to healthcare services,” said Casey Hite, CEO of Aeroflow Health. “ This partnership reflects our shared commitment to improving health outcomes through accessible, integrated care solutions.”

HealthTap is a virtual care leader that’s experienced significant momentum over the last year. The company previously unveiled its generative AI solution, Dr.A.I.™, a pre-appointment patient interview experience that intuitively gathers information conversationally from patients. It also recently expanded its support for nearly all insurance types and, in addition to the partnership with Aeroflow, has signed strategic agreements with multiple enterprises to provide virtual primary care to their populations.

About HealthTap

HealthTap is a virtual primary care medical group focused on expanding the reach and accessibility of primary care across America. We partner with health plans, health systems, IDNs, accountable care organizations (ACOs), at-risk providers, and employers to provide extremely cost-effective, quality virtual primary care in all 50 states with attractive fee-for-service or value-based care arrangements. Our proprietary and engaging platform integrates seamlessly into existing patient workflows, EMRs, and care channels. Patients served can choose and see the same doctor over time as well as enjoy same day/week appointments, fast doctor responses by text from their dedicated doctor, and 365-day urgent care with median wait time less than 1 minute. For more info, visit healthtap.com.

About Aeroflow Health

Founded in 2001, Aeroflow Health is a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services. With a steadfast commitment to empowering patients and improving their understanding of benefits, Aeroflow Health provides a curated experience for every individual and group. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality products, The Company is dedicated to enhancing health outcomes and closing care gaps, ensuring that patients receive the care they deserve. Aeroflow Health’s commitment to accessible healthcare has resulted in partnerships with over 1000 different insurance plans, solidifying its reputation as a trusted healthcare companion, and making quality healthcare more accessible to all. For additional information, please visit aeroflowhealth.com.