Harrow Launches Access and Affordability Program with Price Reductions for Branded Products

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), a leading North American eyecare pharmaceutical company, today announced an innovative initiative to expand access and affordability for its ophthalmic pharmaceutical products. This effort includes a program of targeted price reductions for several Harrow products and a strategic partnership with GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), the leading prescription savings platform in the U.S., providing patients with discounts on select Harrow products. This initiative reflects Harrow’s ongoing commitment to making essential, sight-saving medications accessible and affordable.

A core component of Harrow’s Access and Affordability Program is reducing the prices of several widely used eyecare products, addressing cost barriers that too often limit patient access. Harrow’s program began this week with price reductions for VIGAMOX® and MAXIDEX®, with the analysis of additional products underway. By lowering these costs, Harrow aims to improve patient access to high-quality eyecare products, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes and overall quality of life.

In addition, Harrow has partnered with GoodRx to provide a cash-pay alternative for the purchase of select Harrow products, including FLAREX®, ILEVRO®, MAXIDEX®, TOBRADEX® ST, VEVYE®, VIGAMOX®, and ZERVIATE®. This alternative to traditional insurance offers patients discounted pricing through the GoodRx platform. By leveraging GoodRx’s reach, Harrow is meeting the needs of those who may not have adequate insurance coverage for the eyecare medications they need.

“ Our company was founded on a mission to help patients manage and preserve their sight by providing access to innovative and affordable medicines, and these initiatives are a significant step in advancing that mission,” said Mark L. Baum, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Harrow. “ Patients often tell us that insurance co-payments can make their medications cost-prohibitive. By reducing prices and providing new access points, we’re creating a win-win: helping patients access critical sight-saving treatments while simultaneously delivering improved value to Harrow’s shareholders.”

How to Access Discounts on Harrow Products Through GoodRx

Patients can search for participating pharmacies and access discounts directly through the GoodRx website or mobile app, providing a streamlined experience for obtaining their prescriptions.

