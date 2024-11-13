GRIN and CreatorCommerce Team Up to Launch Integration, Personalizing Consumer Shopping Journey With Creator Shops

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GRIN, the world’s leading creator management platform, today announced its partnership with CreatorCommerce, a leading platform that enables brands to replace affiliate links with high-performing, co-branded creator shops. This partnership will introduce an integration that allows brands to manage their creator partnerships on the GRIN platform, while enabling creators to launch personalized, co-branded landing pages or complete storefronts through CreatorCommerce.

The GRIN x CreatorCommerce integration arrives as consumers no longer want generic shopping experiences, with 81% preferring companies that offer a personalized experience. And with 49% of all consumers making daily, weekly or monthly purchases because of influencer posts, brands must lean on influencers to provide personalized recommendations to their followers — which traditional affiliate links can fall short on. GRIN and CreatorCommerce’s new integration improves this by empowering creators to build and promote curated shopping experiences that will resonate with their followers through trust and novelty.

“Co-selling is the next big frontier in the world of influencer marketing. Brands have used platforms like GRIN to build out their core influencer marketing functions, and now they can double-down on the ‘post-recruitment’ experience with CreatorCommerce’s performance tooling,” said Kenyon Brown, co-founder and CEO of CreatorCommerce. “This new integration will help brands find ways to align their strategies with their creators’ content style, from ‘GRWM landers’ to ‘skincare starter packs.’ By merging creator content with better commerce fundamentals, brands can increase their affiliate conversion rates by two to three times.”

When creators design a landing page that highlights their favorite products from their preferred brand partner, their recommendations feel more authentic to their audiences. This level of partnership between a brand and creator boosts community engagement and drives higher sales. With this integration, brands can strengthen their creator relationships with an immersive, brand-dedicated shopping experience that stands out amongst one-size-fits-all, multi-brand social commerce tools.

“Our new integration demonstrates GRIN and CreatorCommerce’s commitment to staying ahead of market trends, meeting the growing demand for personalized consumer experiences and providing brands with the tools they need to optimize their creator partnerships,” said Brandon Brown, CEO at GRIN. “This integration bridges the gap between intimacy and scale, allowing brands to manage large networks of creators while ensuring each relationship feels personal and one-to-one — no matter the volume of partnerships a brand has.”

Notable features of the GRIN x CreatorCommerce integration include:

Personalized shopping experience : Unlike traditional affiliate links that lead customers to general landing pages, this integration allows creators to launch custom Creator Shops, tailored to their audience — all while keeping brand control. This personalization makes the shopping experience feel exclusive, enhancing engagement.

: Unlike traditional affiliate links that lead customers to general landing pages, this integration allows creators to launch custom Creator Shops, tailored to their audience — all while keeping brand control. This personalization makes the shopping experience feel exclusive, enhancing engagement. Seamless integration : GRIN enables brands to build and scale world-class creator programs. When paired with CreatorCommerce’s customization tools, brands can integrate customer landing pages into their broader creator program more effectively, driving deeper connections and higher conversions. Even better, these experiences are natively integrated with the brand’s Shopify store.

: GRIN enables brands to build and scale world-class creator programs. When paired with CreatorCommerce’s customization tools, brands can integrate customer landing pages into their broader creator program more effectively, driving deeper connections and higher conversions. Even better, these experiences are natively integrated with the brand’s Shopify store. Comprehensive reporting: Metrics from CreatorCommerce are funneled directly back to GRIN, giving brands more clear insights into the effectiveness of their creator campaigns.

“We’re thrilled about the possibilities this new integration brings to our influencer strategy. Just in time for the busiest season, we’re looking forward to exploring how GRIN with CreatorCommerce can power ongoing campaigns,” said Mckoy Molyneaux, head of strategic partnerships at Cozy Earth.

The GRIN x CreatorCommerce integration is available now. To learn more about this integration or to try it today, please visit https://grin.co/app-marketplace/creatorcommerce/.

About GRIN

GRIN is the pioneer behind the world’s leading Creator Management platform built to support every brand’s journey to connecting with consumers through authentic creator relationships. Thousands of the world’s fastest-growing brands — including SKIMS, Warby Parker, Allbirds, Mejuri, and MVMT — use GRIN to make creators feel like trusted, empowered partners, working with them to build their brands into household names.

About CreatorCommerce

CreatorCommerce is a co-selling platform that helps brands drive more affiliate performance from their influencers, ambassadors, and B2B partners. With a direct focus on the end-to-end affiliate experience, brands like FrostBuddy, Healf & Solawave are using CreatorCommerce to improve the way they activate relationships, convert affiliate traffic, and retain talent for the long-run. Get started for free & begin your trial today!