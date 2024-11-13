Surearly Smart Selected for PLMA New Product Expo, World's Largest Private Brand Exhibition

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The 2024 PLMA Chicago Private Label Trade Show is the world's largest PB exhibition, featuring 1,685 companies from 59 countries. Private brand (PB) products are developed directly by retailers and produced by manufacturers under contract, sold under the retailer's own brand. They are known as "private labels" in Korea, while in the U.S., they are referred to as "store brands" or "private brands."

At the exhibition, Sugentech(KOSDAQ: 253840) will showcase its personal female hormone diagnostic healthcare platforms, Surearly Smart and Surearly Smart Pro. These products have been selected for the New Product Expo due to their originality and marketability. PLMA's New Product Expo is a special exhibition that draws buyers' attention by featuring innovative, marketable products selected through direct evaluation by the exhibition organizers. These products are displayed alongside PLMA Idea Supermarket.

Registered in FDA last year, Surearly Smart is Sugentech's flagship femtech product that allows continuous hormone pattern management via a mobile app. It allows users to test five types of female hormones, including ovulation, pregnancy, menopause, estrogen, and progesterone, using urine samples. It also helps users preemptively recognize and prepare for menstrual irregularities and premenstrual dysphoric disorder through menstrual cycle tracking.

By participating in this exhibition, Sugentech aims to secure new clients via major distribution channels, such as drugstores, department stores, and supermarkets, in the Americas. With the global femtech market projected to reach approximately 77 trillion KRW by 2027, the company has expressed its ambition to grow within the global femtech market by expanding into the Americas.

Femtech combines "female" and "technology" to refer to digital technologies, products, and services that are developed for women. Sugentech is strengthening its technology-based market position by expanding its business in the femtech sector.

*Inquiries for meeting at PLMA: https://forms.gle/y68E7o7SP5vaZ9Px6