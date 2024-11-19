Lightspeed Announces the Launch of Its New API Trading Solution, Lightspeed Connect.

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lightspeed Financial Services Group LLC, a premiere broker for active and professional traders, announced the launch of its new API trading solution today, Lightspeed Connect. Lightspeed Connect allows retail and professional clients the opportunity to automate trading strategies with a quick and easy API set-up with basic coding knowledge. The product provides complete access to all Lightspeed brokerage services via API, an efficient solution for fintech and trading software vendors and their end users.

The Lightspeed Connect API is a modern communication protocol designed for performance, readability, and scalability for trading multi-asset securities. It simplifies connecting automated traders, external trading platforms, and services by allowing users to go through the certification environment to full production testing in a few simple steps. The API uses JavaScript Object Notation (JSON), a simple message format heavily used in transaction processing, and WebSockets, the open, lightweight transport layer widely implemented in many programming languages.

The strategy automation provided by the Lightspeed Connect API allows Lightspeed clients to execute their option and equity trades efficiently while minimizing integration time and costs. Trading parameters can be set around planned entry and exit conditions utilizing different order types and destinations. This gives clients the benefit of spending less time monitoring positions as trades are automatically managed from start to finish. In addition, automated trading allows Lightspeed customers to create their own algorithmic, pre-determined, and back-tested strategies to follow trends or technical market events and trade accordingly.

"Lightspeed acknowledged that trading through APIs has historically been reserved for large players with extensive programming, coding, and infrastructure resources. We are excited to launch Lightspeed Connect, our latest addition to our trading technology that levels the playing field for our retail and professional clients in this competitive marketplace," said Tom Gibb, President and COO.

Lightspeed Financial Services Group LLC is the home of professional traders. Lightspeed provides equities, options, and futures brokerage services. Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, Lightspeed's hallmarks of service, stability, and technological expertise are recognized by traders across the globe. Lightspeed's combination of highly customizable, ultra-low-latency solutions and world-class service helps traders stay on top of their game—regardless of market conditions.