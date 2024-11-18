FPT and Sitecore Launch ON.E, an e-Commerce Accelerator to Transform Digital Commerce Experience

The product launching ceremony took place during FPT Techday 2024 (L-R: Michael Wingert, Director of Solution Engineering APJ at Sitecore and Binh Dao, ON.E Product Director at FPT Software, FPT Corporation) (Photo: Business Wire)

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global IT corporation FPT and Sitecore, a global leader in digital experience platforms, announced the launch of an AI-powered e-commerce accelerator, ON.E. Powered by Sitecore’s OrderCloud APIs and FPT’s technological expertise and extensive delivery experience, ON.E is designed to accelerate time-to-market, enhance development efficiency, and offer a tailored solution for retailers globally.

With its flexible and scalable headless architecture, Sitecore OrderCloud enables seamless shopping experiences across web, mobile, and in-store channels. Building on this foundation, FPT has equipped ON.E with a suite of pre-built components with composable designs and industry-specific customizations to drive digital commerce success, cutting time-to-market by over 30% and reducing costs by up to 55%. Powered by its advanced AI assistant, the e-commerce accelerator provides intelligent, data-driven recommendations to optimize e-commerce strategies. ON.E leverages a large language model to analyze user behavior and synthesize recommendations from multiple engines to select the most ideal features, thereby enhancing the overall digital experiences across diverse retail sectors.

In its first roll-out year, ON.E will focus on key markets across the Asia-Pacific region and the United States. The platform will cater to all industries, initially focusing on high-demand retail sectors such as electronics, beauty and personal care, and groceries, where FPT and Sitecore have already established major success.

Mr. Pham Minh Tuan, FPT Corporation Executive Vice President and FPT Software Chief Executive Officer, said: “The rapid evolution of digital commerce and AI adoption have opened up new opportunities while also requiring innovative approaches. ON.E marks a significant leap forward in how AI can transform traditional software development, enabling retailers to launch digital storefronts with unmatched speed and efficiency. This aligns with FPT and Sitecore's shared commitment to accelerating digital transformation and enhancing the consumer experience.”

Joey Lim, Sitecore Asia-Pacific President, said: “Our partnership with FPT is critical to our ongoing success in the Asia-Pacific region, and we are thrilled to be working with them in the US market. The Sitecore OrderCloud product is a key part of our digital commerce solutions, and we believe the integration with FPT’s ecommerce platform ON.E will bring tremendous value to retailers seeking a competitive advantage.”

FPT and Sitecore’s partnership dates back to 2015. As a Sitecore Platinum Partner in Asia-Pacific, FPT has consistently delivered transformative digital solutions across the region.

The product launching ceremony took place during FPT Techday 2024, an annual technology forum organized by FPT Corporation since 2013, attracting hundreds of thousands of individuals and businesses across industries. Over the past decade, FPT Techday has solidified its reputation as a leading platform for the convergence of emerging business and technology trends, showcasing high-impact solutions and platforms and offering actionable insights and expertise from top technology and consulting professionals worldwide. FPT Techday 2024 gathered 30 esteemed speakers and 2,500 global leaders from government and enterprise, including nearly 500 major corporations such as Nvidia, McKinsey, Forrester, and Hitachi High Tech.

About FPT Corporation

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam. FPT operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. During over three decades of development, FPT has constantly provided practical and effective products to millions of people and tens of thousands of business and non-business organizations worldwide, establishing Vietnam’s position on the global tech map. Keeping up with the latest market trends and emerging technologies, FPT has developed the Made-by-FPT ecosystem of services, products, solutions, and platforms, which enables sustainable growth for organizations and businesses and offers distinctive experiences to customers. In 2023, FPT recorded a total revenue of USD 2.17 billion and 48,000+ employees. For more information about global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

About Sitecore

Sitecore is a global leader in digital experience software, trusted by visionary brands like L’Oréal, Microsoft, and United Airlines to power their content lifecycle from content strategy to digital experience delivery. Our composable platform gives marketers and technologists the power to build together at global scale – harnessing content, data, personalization, and AI – to manage digital assets, create engaging content, understand customer intent, and deliver standout experiences across all touchpoints. Discover more at sitecore.com.