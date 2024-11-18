CORRECTING and REPLACING SGNL and Jamf Partner to Strengthen Enterprise Identity Security with Device Compliance-Driven Access Control

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Third paragraph, first sentence of release dated November 13, 2024, should read: By leveraging Jamf’s real-time device compliance event stream based on the Shared Signals Framework (SSF), SGNL dynamically adjusts access control to protect sensitive infrastructure. (instead of By leveraging Jamf’s real-time device compliance event stream based on the Secure Systems Framework (SSF), SGNL dynamically adjusts access control to protect sensitive infrastructure.).

The updated release reads:

SGNL AND JAMF PARTNER TO STRENGTHEN ENTERPRISE IDENTITY SECURITY WITH DEVICE COMPLIANCE-DRIVEN ACCESS CONTROL

SGNL, a leader in modern Privileged Identity Management (PIM), announces its strategic integration with Jamf, a leading Apple endpoint management and security solution provider, to enhance signaling between identity, access and device security providers. This partnership ensures only compliant, managed devices can access critical systems and data, advancing the security industry’s evolution toward interconnected zero trust solutions.

“Interoperability between security technologies is key to meeting evolving enterprise security needs. Our integration with Jamf empowers organizations with real-time access control based on device compliance. This is especially valuable for prioritizing critical systems where the threats can be especially damaging,” said Erik Gustavson, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer at SGNL.

By leveraging Jamf’s real-time device compliance event stream based on the Shared Signals Framework (SSF), SGNL dynamically adjusts access control to protect sensitive infrastructure. The partnership enforces compliance standards that are relevant to each customer’s environment, ensuring that unmanaged or risky devices are blocked from critical systems, enhancing overall security.

“At Jamf, we recognize that device management and endpoint security is only part of the equation. By partnering with SGNL, we help our customers achieve Trusted Access, ensuring that only trusted, secure, and compliant endpoints are able to connect to critical systems and data,” said Matt Vlasach, VP Product at Jamf.

Key Benefits:

Device Compliance-Driven Access Control : Only managed, compliant, acceptable risk devices are permitted access to critical systems, leveraging Jamf’s device data

: Only managed, compliant, acceptable risk devices are permitted access to critical systems, leveraging Jamf’s device data Real-Time, Dynamic Access Adjustments: SGNL uses device risk assessments to automatically revoke or grant access to sensitive systems

SGNL uses device risk assessments to automatically revoke or grant access to sensitive systems Enhanced Standards Compliance: The integration helps enterprises drive towards NIST and CIS requirements by leveraging OS-level device management protocols

The integration helps enterprises drive towards NIST and CIS requirements by leveraging OS-level device management protocols Open Ecosystem for Comprehensive Security: The integration enables seamless interoperability, giving security teams full visibility into both device and identity risks across the organization’s threat landscape

This integration represents SGNL’s ongoing commitment to supporting open, standards-based interoperability for stronger, more secure access management across enterprises. SGNL and Jamf's partnership exemplifies how a unified approach among security leaders, leveraging frameworks like SSF and CAEP (continuous access evaluation profile), empowers identity security professionals to implement comprehensive, consistent, and scalable protections across their organization’s infrastructure.

For more information on the SGNL and Jamf integration, view a demo of how it works or learn more on the Jamf marketplace.

About SGNL

SGNL’s modern Privileged Identity Management system eliminates standing access to critical systems, granting and revoking contextual access in real-time, drastically reducing the blast radius of a possible breach. Regardless of how an identity breach infiltrates your workforce, SGNL brings in context-based intelligence and prevents them from freely navigating cloud applications like Azure, AWS, GitHub, and Salesforce, as well as on-prem systems.

It’s why global enterprises and fast-growing mid-market companies alike are turning to SGNL to reduce their identity attack surfaces. SGNL was founded in 2021 and is backed by top security technology investors, including Cisco Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Fika Ventures, M12, Moonshots Capital, and Resolute Ventures. For more information about SGNL, visit https://sgnl.ai.

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.