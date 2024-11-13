Engineering Tomorrow and Engineers Without Borders USA Announce Partnership to Provide Educational Opportunities to Community College Students

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Engineering Tomorrow, a public charity dedicated to inspiring high school students to pursue a path in engineering, and Engineers Without Borders USA (“EWB-USA”), an international nonprofit organization committed to partnering with communities and developing leaders to build a better world, today announced a first-of-its-kind educational partnership. The partnership will utilize the expertise of both organizations to co-develop a community college outreach program aimed at encouraging and equipping students across the country to pursue engineering and related STEM careers.

The new program will expand outreach and raise awareness of global development issues and the importance of the role of humanitarian engineering. It will enhance educational opportunities in engineering and related fields for community college students through access to engaging workshops facilitated by EWB-USA volunteers.

Megan Barrett, Executive Director of Engineering Tomorrow, said, “ Engineers Without Borders USA shares our deep commitment to using engineering to drive social change, and we look forward to working closely with their team to inspire community college students to pursue a diverse range of engineering fields and STEM paths. We are excited to expand our platform’s reach to include community college students who may not otherwise be exposed to the incredible impact engineers have on solving the world’s toughest challenges.”

Boris Martin, CEO of EWB-USA, said, “ We are thrilled to work with Engineering Tomorrow to deliver engaging learning experiences to students that will highlight the transformational power of engineering, when paired with close community partnerships, in building a better world. The need for a diverse, passionate, and community-driven engineering workforce has never been greater, and we are proud to directly impact the number of students interested in pursuing humanitarian STEM paths through this partnership.”

On January 15, 2025, Engineering Tomorrow and EWB-USA will also be partnering to deliver a special lab day event on “ Clean Water: Filtration Systems & Water Conservation.” During the lab, thousands of high school students at schools across the country will learn about the water treatment process and have the chance to design their own filtration systems. The lab, which will be highlighted by a keynote presentation from EWB-USA Senior Program Engineer Natalie Celmo, Chief Programs Officer Melissa Montgomery, and Program Engineer Brooke Poppe, will utilize learning materials from Engineering Tomorrow provided at no cost to schools. High school teachers can visit EngineeringTomorrow.org to learn more and sign up to bring the lab to their classrooms.

About Engineering Tomorrow

Engineering Tomorrow is a public charity inspiring high school students across the nation to pursue a path in engineering through labs developed by engineers, mentorship, and hands-on instruction. The organization’s mission is to create a robust and more diverse engineering workforce to solve the engineering challenges of the future and build a more innovative world. All programming is provided to schools at no cost. Visit engineeringtomorrow.org to learn more about Engineering Tomorrow’s programming and impact.

About Engineers Without Borders USA

Engineers Without Borders USA (EWB-USA) is an international nonprofit organization committed to partnering with communities and developing leaders to build a better world. EWB-USA's 10,000 highly skilled volunteers work on more than 300 projects in partnership with local communities, NGOs, and governments around the globe to design and implement sustainable and technologically appropriate solutions. For more information visit www.ewb-usa.org and connect with Engineers Without Borders USA on LinkedIn and Instagram.