Lincoln Property Company Named the Exclusive Real Estate Provider for Leading Insurance Brokerage TIH

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Property Company ("Lincoln"), a global, full-service real estate firm, announced the company has been named as the exclusive real estate provider for TIH, the seventh largest insurance brokerage in the United States. Lincoln's Corporate Advisory & Solutions ("CAS") group provides portfolio optimization, strategy development, project management, lease administration, transaction management and technology services for TIH's full real estate portfolio effective as of July 1, 2024.

The partnership is an expansion of Lincoln's initial role maintaining TIH's facilities and providing engineering services at more than 200 locations and 2 million sq. ft. of real estate since January 1, 2024. Additionally, Lincoln provides integrated services for TIH's real estate portfolio including support for customer relationship management needs, program development, financial analysis, site acquisition and negotiations among other services.

“Our history with TIH is deeply rooted and this expansion is reflective of Lincoln's mission to help companies leverage their real estate to support their evolving business goals," said Johno Harris, Senior Executive Vice President, Lincoln Property Company. “It is a testament to the talent on our team and their commitment to delivering high-quality client solutions. We're elated to continue our work with TIH's best-in-class Real Estate Department.”

“Partnering side by side with Lincoln's CAS group on facilities management and engineering services, we've seen the team's extensive insurance industry expertise and integrated approach firsthand," said Kevin Frankenberger, Head of Real Estate and Facilities, TIH. “As TIH looks to the future, we are pleased to expand our relationship with Lincoln in alignment with our go-forward strategy.”

The partnership follows the sale of TIH, formerly the insurance subsidiary of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC), to an investor group led by private equity firms Stone Point Capital and CD&R in May 2024.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company (“Lincoln”) is one of the largest private real estate firms in the United States. Offering a fully integrated platform of real estate services and innovative solutions to owners, investors, lenders and occupiers, Lincoln supports the entire real estate lifecycle across asset types, including office, life science, retail, industrial, data center, production studio, healthcare, government, universities, and mixed-used properties, throughout the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe. Lincoln’s combined management and leasing portfolio on behalf of institutional clients includes more than 557 million square feet of commercial space. In addition to providing third-party real estate services, Lincoln has completed over 150 million square feet of development since its inception in 1965 and has another $20 billion currently under construction or in the pipeline. For more information, visit: www.lpc.com.

About TIH

TIH Insurance Holdings, LLC, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is the seventh largest insurance broker in the U.S. TIH operates more than 200 offices with nearly 10,000 employees through its portfolio of wholesale, retail and insurance services businesses. To learn more, visit www.tihinsurance.com.