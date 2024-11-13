Leonid Capital Partners Announces $10 Million Debt Investment in Ion Storage Systems, Driving Safer, Scalable Energy Solutions

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leonid Capital Partners, a leader in flexible, non-dilutive financing for critical sectors, today announced a $10 million debt investment in Ion Storage Systems, Inc. (“ION”), an innovator in advanced solid-state battery technologies. This funding aims to accelerate ION’s mission to deliver a safer, more efficient energy solution through their groundbreaking solid-state battery technology.

ION is transforming energy storage with its patented bi-layer ceramic electrolyte that addresses key safety and performance issues inherent to conventional lithium-ion batteries. Unlike traditional designs, ION’s technology eliminates flammability risks, reduces the need for extensive cooling systems, and provides industry-leading energy density attributes. These capabilities make ION’s technology particularly valuable for defense, aerospace, and other high-demand applications where reliability is essential.

“We are thrilled to partner with ION as they redefine the standards of energy safety and efficiency,” said Chris Lay, Co-founder and CEO of Leonid Capital Partners. “Their innovative technology aligns with Leonid’s commitment to supporting solutions that advance sustainability, reliability, and operational excellence across critical sectors.”

ION’s unique, anode-free design not only enhances safety but also optimizes durability. The company’s compression-free, scalable battery technology further supports cost-effective production, making it a leading candidate for industries where high-performance energy storage is critical.

“Our partnership with Leonid Capital Partners strengthens our ability to execute our technical and commercial roadmaps and deliver ION’s technology to the market,” said Dr. Gregory Hitz, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer of ION.

Ion Storage Systems continues to expand its market reach with scalable solid-state solutions that are compatible with current and next generation cathode technologies, positioning the company as an innovation leader in the evolution of sustainable energy.

About Leonid Capital Partners

Leonid Capital Partners invests capital into critical national security initiatives. The firm leverages its deep government and technical expertise to provide its portfolio companies with the flexible resources they need to grow their business.

Learn more at leonidfinance.io.

About Ion Storage Systems, Inc.

ION offers a uniquely adaptable solid-state battery solution for a variety of applications including defense and aerospace, consumer, electronics, electric vehicles, and grid storage. The product of a materials-science-based approach, ION's patented solid-state lithium metal technology can offer a battery without cobalt, nickel, and other less sustainable materials offering a variable architecture of revolutionary 3-D, ceramic structure, built with rapidly scalable manufacturing in mind. ION leverages a unique ceramic cell design that supports the use of current and next-gen cathode chemistries, promoting circularity and recycling, avoiding the issues and challenges of mining, and refining rare earth metals.