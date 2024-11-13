Veren Selects ISNetworld® for Contractor Management Program Expansion

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced that Veren, a leading North American energy producer, has selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor information management platform. ISN will assist Veren with streamlining contractor safety, compliance and performance management, providing access to best practices, and benchmarking within the energy sector.

“ISN has been the gold standard for contractor management among energy companies, particularly within Western Canada,” said Naomi Green, Senior Supply Management Contracts Analyst at Veren. “We’re excited to leverage ISN’s expertise to enhance our contractor management processes, aligning with industry best practices to ensure continuous improvement."

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Veren is a leading North American energy producer known for sustainable energy development and operational excellence. Their multi-basin portfolio of high-netback, liquids-rich assets features strong market access and attractive royalty rates. Veren will work closely with ISN to enhance contractor safety and compliance, leveraging ISNetworld’s best-in-class contractor management tools to align with industry standards.

“Partnering with Veren, a leader in sustainable energy development, aligns with our goal of supporting companies that prioritize safety, compliance, and innovation,” said Kim Ritchie, Vice President at ISN. “We look forward to helping Veren streamline its contractor management processes for long-term success.”

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting more than 800 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 80,000+ active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform that helps capital-intensive industries connect with safe reliable contractors, Transparency-One®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward. ISN collects health and safety, procurement, insurance, quality, supply chain, sourcing, and regulatory information from contractors and suppliers and incorporates a level of due diligence to the supply chain management process through ISN’s Review and Verification Services (RAVS) subject matter experts who review and verify contractor and supplier information.

ISN has 14 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit http://www.isn.com.

About Veren

Veren is a leading North American oil producer with assets in central Alberta and southeast and southwest Saskatchewan. Bringing Energy To Our World - The Right Way explains how Veren does business. Veren is proud of its role in developing the responsible energy the world needs by upholding values of environmental stewardship and responsible development to create a compelling long-term investment opportunity for shareholders. For more information about Veren, visit http://www.vrn.com.