U.S. Navy Awards Comtech $50 Million SLM-5650B Modem Contract

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--November 14, 2024-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) (“Comtech” or the “Company”), a global technology leader, announced today that the U.S. Navy Information Warfare Systems Command awarded the Company a sole source contract for Comtech’s U.S sovereign software-defined SLM-5650B satellite communications (“SATCOM”) modems, upgrade kits, firmware options and technical support. The contract has a four-year period of performance and is valued in excess of $50.0 million. Funded orders received to date are valued at approximately $2 million.

Currently, multiple U.S. Navy programs field thousands of Comtech SATCOM modems. Comtech’s commercially available modems support communications over commercial and military satellite networks and are critical for interoperability across Navy platforms and shore sites.

“As data rate demands in the U.S. Navy Fleet increase, and satellite technologies evolve to provide enhanced capabilities, Comtech’s U.S. sovereign SLM-5650B modems are uniquely designed to meet the needs of the Navy today, as well as the joint force operations of tomorrow,” said John Ratigan, President and CEO of Comtech. “As a longstanding trusted partner of the U.S. Navy, Comtech’s modem technologies provide critical communications capabilities that enhance situational awareness and improve operational effectiveness in the world’s most challenging environments. We are honored to strengthen our relationship with the U.S. Navy through this award, which provides a new contracting vehicle to significantly expand the number of Comtech SATCOM modems delivered over the next four years.”

Developed and manufactured at its headquarters in Chandler, AZ, Comtech’s SLM-5650B is the Company’s current Wideband Global SATCOM-certified modem designed to deliver critical communications services for commercial backhaul and government and military applications. The software-defined SLM-5650B currently supports multiple critical DoD and NATO waveforms, including DVB-S2X, with the ability to easily add more waveforms and functions to meet emerging mission needs. The Company was also recently awarded a strategically significant SES Space & Defense contract to deliver SLM-5650B and other next-generation modems to support sovereign connectivity programs over the SES O3b mPOWER constellation.

Comtech’s portfolio of U.S. sovereign defense technologies and services, including the Company’s SLM-5650B and next-generation modems, align with the Space Force Commercial Space Strategy and deliver capabilities that will enhance Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control operations. Comtech’s expansive portfolio of defense and security technologies is designed to continuously evolve over time to enable digitalized SATCOM infrastructures and integrate services across blended military and commercial networks to enhance mission effectiveness in future all-domain operations.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and around the world, Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

