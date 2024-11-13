o9 Continues Expansion Into Thailand Market With Indorama Ventures Partnership

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced a strategic partnership with Indorama Ventures in Thailand.

Indorama Ventures, a global sustainable chemicals company with leading market positions in recycled and virgin Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) resins, PET packaging, fibers, and downstream chemical surfactants, has grown into a global industry leader mainly through successful acquisitions. The company is transforming its integrated manufacturing platform as a global organization. Indorama Ventures will implement the o9 Digital Brain platform to enhance its end-to-end (E2E) and integrated business planning (IBP) capabilities, aiming to maximize value creation through comprehensive supply chain visibility. With the o9 Digital Brain platform hosted on Microsoft Azure, the company expects to optimize sales opportunities, improve logistics efficiency, maintain ideal inventory levels, and enhance fixed-asset performance across its global operations.

“Indorama Ventures is embracing the transformation necessary to maintain our competitive differentiation and continue growing as a global leader in our industry,” said Sanjay Ahuja, Group Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at Indorama Ventures. “As a world-class petrochemicals leader, we look forward to working with o9 to strengthen our decision-making capabilities and drive operational excellence across our organization.”

This collaboration marks another milestone in o9’s expansion into the Asia Pacific region. Earlier, o9 opened a new office in Shanghai, adding to its locations in Australia, India, Japan, Korea, and Singapore to better serve clients throughout the region.

“As we continue to expand in Asia-Pacific, we remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that help our global clients navigate the unique complexities of modern supply chain planning and operations,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO of o9. “We’re pleased to support Indorama Ventures through each stage of its digital transformation journey.”

