Coactive AI Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Deliver Image and Video Analytics Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coactive AI, a Multimodal Application Platform (MAP) that makes it easy to search and analyze images and video, announced today that it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer generative AI solutions that streamline image and video analytics for Coactive customers.

Coactive’s platform organizes and analyzes unstructured visual data, tapping into the value of images and videos. With AWS services, including Amazon S3 and Amazon Bedrock, Coactive can pair AI with native capabilities in content discovery, metadata enrichment, and video analytics. Together, AWS and Coactive are solving the following use cases for Media & Entertainment, Retail, Technology, and Real Estate customers:

Advanced video analytics, content moderation, content monetization, personalization, and ad optimization

Enhanced shopping and search experiences with AI-powered content discovery

Automated content moderation to detect and remove objectionable material, helping platforms ensure compliance and maintain user safety

“ The companies we work with are sitting on massive archives of videos and images. This content has historically been challenging and expensive to use,” said Cody Coleman, co-founder and CEO of Coactive. “ The combination of AWS solutions and the Coactive platform gives organizations the tools they need to solve this challenge at scale. It’s amazing to work alongside an industry leader like AWS to unlock the vast potential of visual content together.”

In addition to this SCA, Coactive is also announcing its platform’s availability in AWS Marketplace. Coactive’s platform organizes and analyzes unstructured visual data, tapping into the value of images and videos for media & entertainment, retail, technology, and real estate organizations. Availability within AWS Marketplace makes procurement of Coactive easier, as customers can use AWS credits to purchase Coactive. Coactive’s deepening collaboration with AWS provides customers with confidence in Coactive’s ability to deliver impactful solutions in the emerging space of multimodal AI.

AWS Customers will now have access to Coactive’s unique video analytics capabilities directly within AWS Marketplace. The Coactive MAP platform provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of the Coactive AI solutions within their AWS Marketplace account.

This collaboration brings the value of Coactive’s robust, scalable content optimization platform to the AWS customer ecosystem, furthering Coactive’s mission to unlock visual content.

For more information about Coactive, visit https://www.coactive.ai/.

About Coactive AI

Coactive AI is a Multimodal Application Platform (MAP) that unlocks value in content by making it easy to search and analyze images and videos — no metadata or tags required. With Coactive, data leaders are able to leverage multimodal AI today while also creating a foundation for future use cases. Enabling users across the organization to discover, analyze, and enrich visual content.