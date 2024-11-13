COPE Health Solutions Announces Academic Partnership with University of Puget Sound

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--COPE Health Solutions (CHS) is excited to announce our partnership with the University of Puget Sound, a premier liberal arts institution in the Pacific Northwest, to enhance career pathways in healthcare through the COPE Health Scholars’ clinical experiential learning programs across the state of Washington.

“ The University of Puget Sound is proud to partner with COPE Health Solutions to expand and enhance these vital programs,” Isiaah Crawford, University of Puget Sound president, said. “ At Puget Sound, we believe in the profound impact that a liberal arts education has in shaping well-rounded, adaptable professionals. Our partnership with CHS exemplifies this commitment by offering experiential learning opportunities that not only address the critical need for healthcare workers but also instill the reflective and interdisciplinary skills essential to thriving in a complex, evolving healthcare landscape.”

This collaboration enables the expansion and refinement of the current program curriculum to incorporate academic reflective practices while introducing program participants to the value of a liberal arts education in preparing for careers in the healthcare industry. The program’s objective is to increase access and outreach to residents in the communities where participating providers are located.

“ Our team is honored and excited to have the opportunity to partner with the University of Puget Sound to provide unparalleled healthcare experiential education for students through our Health Scholar programs,” shared COPE Health Solutions’ Founder & CEO Allen Miller.

This partnership includes the established Health Scholars program, designed for individuals 18 and older seeking clinical experience, pivoting careers, or identifying potential pathways in healthcare, and the Junior Health Scholars program which provides the opportunity for high school students 16 to 17 to explore careers in healthcare. This also paves way for the Care Navigator program at interested health systems, a program which focuses on supporting underserved communities to improve health outcomes.

About the University of Puget Sound

Located in a vibrant port city in the Pacific Northwest, Puget Sound is a leading national liberal arts and sciences university preparing students for success since 1888. In an ever-evolving world, we believe that the best preparation for the future is an education that exposes you to multiple perspectives, engages you in work that makes a difference in the world, and helps you discover who you are and what you have to offer. It’s an education that transcends boundaries, teaches you to adapt to changing circumstances, and prepare for careers that might not yet exist.

Our beautiful 97-acre campus supports connections with the world it serves, from the tide flats and urban energy of the entrepreneurial city of Tacoma, Washington to nearby Seattle, the Pacific Rim and beyond. A Puget Sound education is rooted in an inspiring confluence of histories and cultures and ideas, and centered on 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students who are open-minded, outward-reaching, and actively put their educations to work.

About COPE Health Solutions

COPE Health Solutions (CHS) is a national tech-enabled services firm powering success for health plans and for providers in risk arrangements. Our comprehensive population health management platform and highly experienced team brings deep expertise, experience, proven tools, and processes to improve financial performance and quality outcomes for all types of payers and providers. CHS de-risks the roadmap to advanced value-based payment and improves quality and financial performance for providers, health plans and self-insured employers.

CHS is also a national leader in health workforce recruitment, training and placement, with the largest healthcare talent pipeline in the country and a deep presence across the State of California providing pre-health professions experiential education pipelines; community health worker, medical assistant, certified nursing aide trainings; and advanced practice provider fellowships bridging academics to practice and enabling success in value-based payment.

For more information, visit copehealthsolutions.com.