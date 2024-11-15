Newborn Town Joins Saudi Arabia's Regional Headquarters Program

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Hong Kong-listed tech company Newborn Town, in partnership with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Investment, hosted an event in Riyadh under the theme 'To Connect, Explore, and Thrive Together'. During the event, MISA granted Newborn Town a Regional Headquarters license, making it the first social entertainment company to establish its MENA headquarters in Saudi Arabia.

Held at Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel, this inauguration ceremony gathered guests including Mohammed Alshabanah, general manager of the ICT Sector from the Ministry of Investment; Alhassan Hamidaldin, general supervisor of the Regional Headquarters Program (RHQ Program); Huang Nailiang, head of the MENA Market from Newborn Town; Song Pengliang, senior vice president from Newborn Town and Lena Chen, Director of Corporate Strategy and responsible for the RHQ in MENA region from Newborn Town.

Huang expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are honored to receive the permit to establish our regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia, one of our most important markets. We firmly believe that our participation in the RHQ Program will not only help us attract top talents but also pave the way for significant successes in the MENA region.”

Mohammed Alshabanah outlined Saudi Arabia's cutting-edge initiatives to improve its business environment and draw foreign investment, while emphasizing the country's landmark achievements in information technology, the digital economy, and online social entertainment.

Alhassan Hamidaldin highlighted, "Establishing Newborn Town’s Regional Headquarters is an addition to the sectoral diversity of the licensed RHQs, which indicates the strong economy that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia endures.”

According to Hamidaldin, Saudi Arabia's non-oil revenues have grown to account for 70% since the launch of Vision 2030. He also emphasized that the nation's net foreign direct investment (FDI) has quadrupled, placing Saudi Arabia second among G20 countries in digital competitiveness.

Hamidaldin also revealed that the Kingdom aims to invest over $60 billion in entertainment and amusement industries.

Since 2017, Newborn Town has focused on penetrating the MENA market by delving deep into the social and entertainment needs of local users.

Huang reiterated Newborn Town's commitment to supporting KSA's economic diversification: "Looking ahead, we will continue to delve into the social entertainment market within Saudi Arabia and across other MENA countries. We are excited to grow alongside Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA community, exploring new business opportunities and working together toward a brighter future."