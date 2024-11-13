MaxLinear and Quanta Cloud Technology Unveil Accelerated Software Defined Storage Solution Optimized for AI and HPC Workloads at SC24

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) MaxLinear, a leader in high-performance semiconductors, and Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global infrastructure provider for data center solutions, today announced their new Software-Defined Storage (SDS) solution will be unveiled at the 2024 Supercomputing Conference (SC24) in Atlanta. This solution combines MaxLinear’s ZFlush™, Panther III accelerated Zettabyte File System (ZFS) with advanced compression, and QCT’s robust storage platform, creating a scalable, high-performance storage solution optimized for AI and HPC workloads.

The integration of MaxLinear’s Panther III accelerated data services for Software-Defined Storage (SDS) with QCT’s storage platform delivers exceptional storage efficiency, optimized capacity for large-scale distributed storage systems, and high file I/O performance. Designed to address the increasing demands of AI, machine learning, HPC, and data analytics, this solution enables rapid access to massive datasets while enhancing both performance and scalability.

Key Highlights of the QCT and MaxLinear solution:

QCT’s Robust and Advanced Storage Platform: The flexible and scalable QuantaGrid D54Q-2U Server is optimized to meet the hot-tier storage demands of HPC and AI applications. This platform integrates MaxLinear’s storage acceleration technology, delivering superior performance for parallel file systems. QCT is also collaborating with MaxLinear on the next-generation platform QuantaGrid D55Q-2U to provide breakthrough performance.

The flexible and scalable QuantaGrid D54Q-2U Server is optimized to meet the hot-tier storage demands of HPC and AI applications. This platform integrates MaxLinear’s storage acceleration technology, delivering superior performance for parallel file systems. QCT is also collaborating with MaxLinear on the next-generation platform QuantaGrid D55Q-2U to provide breakthrough performance. MaxLinear’s Software Defined Storage: A comprehensive software toolkit with flexible hardware offload that optimizes storage system performance, reducing latency and improving throughput by providing data services for block, object, and file storage.

A comprehensive software toolkit with flexible hardware offload that optimizes storage system performance, reducing latency and improving throughput by providing data services for block, object, and file storage. Panther III Storage Accelerator SoC: MaxLinear's next-generation accelerator designed to offload data services such as data compression, data deduplication hash generation, security, and data protection from general-purpose processors, enabling faster data movement and higher system efficiency in AI-driven workloads.

MaxLinear's next-generation accelerator designed to offload data services such as data compression, data deduplication hash generation, security, and data protection from general-purpose processors, enabling faster data movement and higher system efficiency in AI-driven workloads. AI-scale Storage: This solution is purpose-built for AI and machine learning applications that demand high throughput, low latency, and reliable data storage solutions at scale.

“The partnership between QCT and MaxLinear provides a comprehensive solution that enhances storage performance, scalability, and reliability,” said Stephen Chang, AVP of Quanta Cloud Technology. “Together, these technologies enable enterprises and hyper-scalers to build storage systems with advanced features that offer greater storage capacity and efficient file I/O operations, significantly improving CPU utilization.”

“With the rise of AI and other data-intensive applications, enterprises need storage solutions that can keep pace with ever-increasing data volumes,” said Vikas Choudhary, Vice President of Ethernet & Storage Accelerators at MaxLinear. “By integrating our Panther III accelerated data services for ZFS with QCT’s powerful multi-tier storage platform, we are enabling organizations to accelerate parallel file system performance in distributed storage. This joint solution will help organizations leverage distributed file systems more effectively to meet the growing demands of AI and big data applications.”

The partnership between MaxLinear and QCT offers a comprehensive solution that provides enhanced storage performance, scalability, and reliability. Together, these technologies empower enterprises to build flexible, high-performance distributed compute and storage architectures optimized for AI-scale workloads and for the next generation of data-intensive applications.

About QCT’s Robust and Advanced Storage Platform

QCT provides a scalable and reliable storage platform to meet the demands of compute-intensive HPC and AI workloads. The next-generation QuantaGrid D55Q-2U, equipped with the latest Intel Xeon Gen 6 processors, optimizes read/write throughput and IOPS. The platform supports up to 24 Gen5 NVMe SSDs or a combination of 12 3.5” HDDs and 12 Gen5 NVMe SSDs, depending on workload requirements. QCT's platform offers flexibility for users who need either low-latency all-flash NVMe solutions or scalable storage for data growth. With this robust and advanced storage platform, QCT empowers enterprises to achieve storage efficiency.

About MaxLinear’s Accelerated-Software Defined Storage

MaxLinear's latest innovation, accelerated data services for Software Defined Storage, represents a significant leap forward in storage technology, offering breakthrough performance for data services used in hyperconverged infrastructure, hyperscale storage architecture, distributed file systems and databases. The data services are accelerated by MaxLinear’s market leading Panther III Storage Accelerator SoC.

Engineered to meet the escalating demands of data-intensive applications, the Panther III Storage Accelerator SoC delivers an impressive throughput of 200Gbps, with scalability up to an astonishing 3.2Tbps fueling data services for software defined storage. The Panther III Storage Accelerator incorporates cutting-edge technologies such as single-pass data reduction, security, data protection, deduplication (MaxHash™), and real-time validation (RTV), ensuring maximum efficiency and reliability in data processing. With a remarkable 12:1 data reduction ratio achieved through a combination of compression and deduplication techniques, the Panther III Storage Accelerator minimizes storage footprint and maximizes storage capacity utilization. Moreover, the inclusion of industry-standard encryption algorithms such as Suite B Secret & Top-Secret Decryption/Encryption ensures robust data protection against unauthorized access or breaches. With best-in-class data integrity and full real-time validation, the Panther III Storage Accelerator can deliver consistent and reliable storage performance, even under the most demanding workloads.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit https://www.maxlinear.com/.

MaxLinear, the MaxLinear logo, any other MaxLinear trademarks are all property of MaxLinear, Inc. or one of MaxLinear's subsidiaries in the U.S.A. and other countries.

All third-party marks and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders/owners.

About Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT)

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for 5G Telco/Edge, AI/HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise infrastructure via its global network. Product lines include hyper-converged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, and network switches from 1U to entire racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware components and software partners to fit a variety of business verticals and workload parameters.

