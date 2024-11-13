Digi International Announces T-Mobile Certification for Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digi International, (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, announced today that the Digi Connect® Sensor XRT-M, powered by Digi Axess, has been officially certified for use on the T-Mobile network.

Successfully meeting all T-Mobile network requirements, this certification marks a significant milestone for Digi, enabling the provision of reliable and enhanced remote monitoring solutions to T-Mobile customers. The recently launched Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M is tailored for businesses operating in precision agriculture, municipal water utilities, mining, and industrial gas and chemical verticals. It offers cloud-based control, ensuring optimal performance and seamless connectivity for remote monitoring applications. Additionally, Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M is enhanced by seamless integration with the Digi Axess management platform, which features an intuitive interface and streamlines data management — enhancing operational efficiency.

“T-Mobile’s certification of Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M highlights the unparalleled reliability and excellence of our technology,” said Brian Kirkendall, General Manager and Vice President of Infrastructure Management at Digi. “We’re excited to empower and provide T-Mobile customers with a cutting-edge remote monitoring solution that combines Digi’s innovative technology with T-Mobile’s expansive network reach.”

With this new certification, Digi now offers a comprehensive solution that combines Digi's advanced sensor technology with T-Mobile's robust cellular service, resulting in a synergy that ensures customers receive a powerful and reliable remote monitoring experience.

Availability

The T-Mobile-certified Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M solution is available for immediate purchase.

For more information, please visit the Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M solution page at www.digi.com/connect-sensor-xrtm.

About Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M: Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M is designed to offer flexible and reliable remote monitoring capabilities across various industries, including water, oil and gas, industrial automation, and infrastructure management. With advanced features, dual 14.5 Ah batteries, and easy integration, businesses can achieve enhanced operational efficiency and real-time data insights via Digi Axess.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, we’ve helped our customers connect over 100 million things and growing. For more information, visit Digi’s website at www.digi.com.