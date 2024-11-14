Jabil Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Gujarat State Government

DHOLERA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a global leader in engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions, today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat state government. The signing took place in Gandhinagar in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

This agreement follows an MoU signing with the Tamil Nadu state in September 2024. The two MoUs reflect Jabil’s intentions to expand its footprint in India and will allow the company to explore long-term goals, opportunities and support with both states.

Representing Jabil was Fred McCoy, Executive Vice President, Operations. “Jabil is committed to expanding in India to meet and grow with the future needs of our customers in the Intelligent Infrastructure segment, which covers our capabilities across cloud, compute, storage, networking, telecommunications, semiconductor capital equipment, and data center infrastructure, amongst other end-markets,” he said. “The planned expansion also opens up opportunities for Jabil’s customers in the automotive and transportation industry to consider manufacturing in India.”

In recent months, the Intelligent Infrastructure segment has made investments to drive further innovation and support the increasing demands of next-wave cloud and AI data center growth. These include silicon photonics-based products and capabilities, liquid cooling solutions for thermal management, and an expanded server portfolio purpose-built for scalability.

“Beyond attracting foreign direct investments and job creation, this MoU reflects our shared ambitions to pursue sustainable growth and create long-term value. We are excited at this opportunity to work with Jabil to explore new avenues for long-term growth together,” said Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

In addition to being recognized globally as an employer of choice across a wide variety of career areas, Jabil was recently recognized as one of America's Greenest Companies for 2025 by Newsweek. At Jabil, sustainability is defined as the integration of environmental health, social equity, governance and economic growth to create thriving, healthy, diverse and resilient business operations for employees and the communities in which the company operates.

About Jabil:

At Jabil (NYSE: JBL), we are proud to be a trusted partner for the world's top brands, offering comprehensive engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions. With over 50 years of experience across industries and a vast network of over 100 sites worldwide, Jabil combines global reach with local expertise to deliver both scalable and customized solutions. Our commitment extends beyond business success as we strive to build sustainable processes that minimize environmental impact and foster vibrant and diverse communities around the globe. Discover more at www.jabil.com.