Reverb Therapeutics to Collaborate With Royalmount Laboratories on Development of Advanced Bispecific Antibodies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reverb Therapeutics, a leader harnessing the body’s immune system and cytokine signaling to treat life-threatening diseases, announced it has launched a collaboration with Royalmount Laboratories, based in Montreal, as Reverb works towards lead selection and pre-IND enabling work on its first drug candidate.

Royalmount Laboratories is one of Canada’s premier CRO organizations, supporting biopharma and pharma companies with their bioanalytical needs to advance their discovery, preclinical and clinical programs. It is rapidly becoming the leading niche small and large molecule bioanalytical CRO in Canada.

“As we move towards the start of clinical trials in about 18 months’ time, we needed a scientific partner that could assist with toxicity studies, scale-up of manufacturing, and a variety of CMC tasks to ensure that our drug candidate moves swiftly from the lab to the clinic,” said David de Graaf, Ph.D., CEO of Reverb Therapeutics. “We are impressed with Royalmount Laboratories’ capabilities and the quality of their staff.”

Adrien Musuku, Senior Director of biopharmaceutics for Royalmount Laboratories, said, “At Royalmount Laboratories, we provide both small and large molecule bioanalytical support needed to bring life-changing therapies to those in need. Our proven track record of strong science, unmatched quality and consistent on-time delivery facilitates quick advancement in the development of new therapeutic entities. We are proud to support companies like Reverb Therapeutics, an early-stage firm with novel science and a unique approach to harnessing the power of cytokines to treat disease. Reverb Therapeutics is a perfect example of the kind of dynamic company we want to help advance to the clinic and beyond.”

Terms of the collaboration were not disclosed. Development work for Reverb begins immediately.

Reverb’s novel Amplify•R™ platform combines bispecific antibody engineering with data-driven modelling of antibody-tissue interaction to amplify endogenous cytokines and redirect them to tissues of interest. This approach avoids the hurdles that have blocked other attempts to enlist cytokines to treat disease, which include systemic toxicity, immunogenicity, and manufacturing issues. Reverb Therapeutics is developing its precision medicine for the immune system with a focus on the treatment of cancer and auto-immune diseases.

The Amplify•R platform is designed to expand the therapeutic window of cytokines by harnessing the body’s own endogenous cytokines and amplifying their activity in a tissue-specific manner, leading to profound disease-modifying effects. The Amplify•R platform is a modular, plug-and-play, IgG-based platform, enabling rapid pre-clinical testing and ease of manufacturing for scale-up and clinical utility.

About Reverb Therapeutics

Based in Vancouver, Reverb Therapeutics is the leader in creating precision medicine for the body’s immune system. By using the body’s natural endogenous cytokines, Reverb’s Amplify•R™ platform avoids the systemic toxicity and immunogenicity normally associated with cytokine treatments. Reverb’s bispecific antibodies help the body to amplify and redirect cytokines to tissues of interest, with potential to generate powerful medicines for cancer, autoimmune conditions, and other diseases. Elements of Amplify•R™ antibodies are reusable, allowing Reverb to rapidly scale its pipeline across multiple disease areas. Learn more about opportunities to work with Reverb by contacting info@reverbtx.com.

About Royalmount Laboratories

Royalmount Laboratories, a division of Pharmascience Inc., is rapidly becoming the leading niche small and large molecule bioanalytical CRO in Canada. With a broad range of assays and analytical services, Royalmount Laboratories is committed to scientific excellence, customer service, and on-time delivery. Royalmount has extensive experience working with the world’s leading drug regulatory agencies, including the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration, Health Canada, and the European Medicines Agency. Learn more at https://royalmountlaboratories.com/en/about-us/.