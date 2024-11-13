Snoop Dogg Introduces Lovechild, a Fine Jewelry Collection Forged in Partnership With Metal Alchemist & gamma.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entertainment industry icon Snoop Dogg announces the birth of Lovechild, a new fine jewelry collection created in collaboration with Metal Alchemist and gamma. Lovechild is Snoop’s unique take on jewelry designed for personal empowerment, well-being, and iconic style that’s rooted in American craftsmanship. The collection launches today via pre-sale at Snoop.Love. As of December 6th, the collection will be available in retail exclusively at Reeds 57 locations and online at reeds.com.

The brand name "Lovechild” was personally selected by Snoop and carries a message of unity at a time when the world needs it most. “I chose to name the collection ‘Lovechild’ because I felt like the world is so full of anger and negativity and division, and I know that I lead with love,” stated Snoop. “The news is quick to bring you bad news, so we are stepping in with a whole new force of love."

Lovechild is jewelry made with intention, infused with energy, and designed to be part of everyday life. Created in partnership with Metal Alchemist the rings, chains and bracelets are made with Metal Alchemist’s optimized, clean, wellness metals - gold/gold vermeil/sterling silver - that support the wearer on every level. This jewelry was conceived and assembled in Rhode Island, the jewelry capital of America.

"When Larry and gamma. connected Snoop and I, it was alchemy—pure creative chemistry,” said Carolyn Rafaelian, founder of Metal Alchemist. “At Metal Alchemist, we walk our talk with high-quality American manufacturing right here in Rhode Island, using sustainable practices. With Lovechild, we are channeling the intention, energy, and legacy into something real, something you can carry with you and pass down. That’s the magic we wanted to create with Snoop, and we did.”

Snoop was quick to agree, adding: “I don't wear pieces that don't represent who I am. Everything has to connect. I wanted to have a brand that could speak to every element of who I am, and (Lovechild) aligns with my role as a peace messenger - showing the world what it looks like when you move in peace.”

Metal Alchemist has joined forces with gamma. as their exclusive partner in the fine jewelry world. gamma. is at the forefront of supporting artists in refining their entrepreneurial vision and bringing it to life, without compromise. Together, gamma. and Metal Alchemist are establishing a new era of creative freedom, fueled by a shared commitment to innovation, impact, and artistry.

Larry Jackson, gamma. Co-Founder & CEO stated: "What Carolyn achieved with Alex and Ani is truly remarkable, and the dynamism of her experiences and learnings now inform everything that we’re doing with Lovechild. Snoop has really brought jewelry as a style to the forefront of pop culture and hip-hop fashion for years. Artists creating brands that are a natural extension of their style and expression, in the most authentic way, is something that will always resonate."

For more information on Lovechild, visit Snoop.Love.

ABOUT SNOOP DOGG:

An Entertainment Industry Icon, Snoop Dogg has reigned for more than three decades as an unparalleled force who has raised the bar as a globally recognized innovator, American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, producer, DJ, media personality, philanthropist and business man. In 2022, Snoop Dogg acquired the Death Row Records brand, in which he was a founding member and was his debut label. Under Snoop’s leadership, Death Row has expanded to include the newly formed Death Row Pictures and Death Row Gaming. In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop Dogg is a serial entrepreneur with endeavors in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, global consumer brands, apparel, food/beverage and cannabis industries.

About Metal Alchemist:Metal That Feels Good

Rooted in the heart of Rhode Island, the jewelry capital of the world, Metal Alchemist redefines how we experience metals by blending artistry, science, and soul. Our pieces are crafted using innovative, sustainable techniques and optimized, clean metals, that can support well-being and feel good on every level.

Each piece is brought to life through intentional processes, passed through the hands of over 50 skilled artisans using ancient techniques, classic American manufacturing, and our own innovation. Our unique approach energetically enhances our jewelry through Vital Force Technology (VFT). This energy is designed to encourage harmony, insight, and empowerment, providing a constant flow of uplifting support for the wearer that never fades.

Metal Alchemist creates timeless, unisex designs that are heirloom-quality, and designed for unparalleled comfort and durability. This is jewelry that is more than beautiful—it’s meant to work for you.

About gamma.:

gamma., founded by CEO Larry Jackson and President Ike Youssef, is a modern media and technology enterprise created to revolutionize the way artist-entrepreneurs create, distribute, and monetize their content and brands across a multitude of consumer touchpoints. Across eight global offices, gamma. serves over 10,000 monthly releases through their wholly-owned technology and rights management platform, Vydia, in addition to working with global superstar artists and partners including: Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records, its catalog as well as emerging talent including R&B artist October London; mega, a joint venture with superstar USHER & industry pioneer L.A. Reid; a partnership with icon and mogul Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group; a partnership with Rebel Music/Open Shift Distribution, delivering music from rap’s new queen Sexyy Red and burgeoning talent honestav, Lomiiel and Kevin Smiley; French Montana’s Mac & Cheese 5; WILLOW’s empathogen in partnership with Three Six Zero Recordings; 4batz, R&B’s current generational torch bearer; Rich The Kid’s Life’s A Gamble; Santiago, the multimedia project from Russ; and a partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures and WaterTower Music on the soundtrack for the motion picture The Color Purple, among others.

The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in New York, London, Miami, Nashville, Lagos, Johannesburg and Dubai.

thegamma.com I Vydia.com