Agility Robotics announces strategic investment and agreement with motion technology company Schaeffler Group.

LISBON, Portugal--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agility Robotics, creator of the leading bipedal Mobile Manipulation Robot (MMR) DigitⓇ, today announced during an appearance at global technology conference Web Summit that Schaeffler has made a minority investment in the company. In addition to the investment, the companies have signed an agreement in which Schaeffler, the motion technology company, intends to purchase humanoid robots from Agility Robotics for use across the whole global Schaeffler plant network.

Andreas Schick, Chief Operating Officer of Schaeffler AG, said: “In disruptive times, implementing innovative manufacturing solutions is crucial to be successful. Here, humanoids play an important role. We, at Schaeffler, will integrate this technology into our operations and see the potential to deploy a significant number of humanoids in our global network of 100 plants by 2030. We look forward to the collaboration with Agility Robotics which will accelerate our activities in this field.”

Earlier this year Agility became the first company to formally commercially deploy humanoid robots after signing a multi-year agreement with GXO, the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, to deploy Digit in GXO’s logistics operations. That agreement also became the industry’s first Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) deployment of humanoid robots.

“We are excited to welcome Schaeffler as a customer and investor, and look forward to delivering value in their operations with Digit,” said Peggy Johnson, Agility Robotics CEO. “While our technology is helping companies like Schaeffler transform their manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing businesses, scaling the use of humanoid robots will require them to work cooperatively with humans and outside of the safety cages they are in today. I am confident that in the next 24 months, Agility will be the first company to deliver a safe humanoid robot that will be able to work alongside people.”

About Agility Robotics

Headquartered in Salem, Oregon, with offices in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Palo Alto, California, Agility Robotics’ mission is to build robot partners that augment the human workforce, ultimately enabling humans to be more human. Agility’s groundbreaking bipedal Mobile Manipulation Robot (MMR) Digit is the first multi-purpose, human-centric robot that is made for work™.