Vecima Named Exclusive Global Partner for Digital Harmonic’s dh/KeyFrame™ Media Optimization Solution

VICTORIA, British Columbia & COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) and Digital Harmonic, LLC, announced today that Vecima has been named the exclusive global provider and reseller of Digital Harmonic’s dh/KeyFrame™ Media Optimization Solution.

With dh/KeyFrame, network operators can elevate video quality while simultaneously reducing required bitrates. This patented technology not only ensures true 1080p and 4K, including denoising and artifact removal, spatial and temporal anti-aliasing, and artifact-free upscaling – it also significantly lowers streaming costs by up to 80 percent. By operating upstream of encode/distribution pipelines, dh/KeyFrame optimizes efficiency, achieves exceptional video quality, and significantly reduces bitrate while maintaining low door-to-door latency.

“We are thrilled to partner with Vecima to exclusively bring our dh/KeyFrame technology to the media and entertainment sector globally,” said Scott Haiges, CEO of Digital Harmonic. “This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence, and we are confident that it will deliver unparalleled value and performance to our commercial clients.”

"By adding KeyFrame to Vecima’s industry-leading MediaScale™ portfolio, we’ve created an end-to-end solution focused on video quality and monetization,” said Clay McCreery, Chief Operating Officer at Vecima. “With Managed IPTV, Dynamic Content, Open CDN™, and now KeyFrame, we help operators and content owners optimize video quality while reducing costs, leading to a better streaming experience for consumers and improved efficiency and revenue for providers.”

Learn more at vecima.com/content-distribution/keyframe.

About dh/KeyFrame

Digital Harmonic’s sole focus is to deliver ground-breaking solutions to market. Our flagship solution, dh/KeyFrame, is designed to revolutionize the commercial, government, and healthcare sectors by optimizing video quality while dramatically reducing bitrate. dh/KeyFrame offers significant benefits such as enhanced video distribution, upscaling capabilities, bandwidth reduction, and content quality improvement. By leveraging dh/KeyFrame, businesses can achieve greater operational efficiency and superior performance. For additional information, please visit www.DigitalHarmonic.com and www.dhKeyFrame.com.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.