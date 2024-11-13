Standard Solar Expands California Presence with Acquisition of 25 MW Solar Project from Balanced Rock Power

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Solar, a leading developer and owner of commercial and community solar assets, has acquired the 25 megawatt (MWdc) Windhub Solar B solar project from Balanced Rock Power (BRP), a developer specializing in large-scale renewable energy projects across the western United States.

Located in Kern County, California and interconnecting with the Windhub Substation, the solar project will supply clean energy to Southern California Edison. This project aligns with the utility’s goal of delivering 100% carbon-free power by 2045 and helps meet California’s growing demand for sustainable electricity.

“This acquisition is another example of our successful partnerships with innovative developers like BRP, allowing us to bring high-quality solar projects to market efficiently,” said Mike Streams, Chief Development Officer of Standard Solar. “It also aligns with our strategy of acquiring high-quality projects developed by utility-scale developers in the 20 to 75 MW range. Our expertise and appetite for these types of acquisitions enable us to strategically expand our clean energy portfolio and provide dependable, sustainable power to the grid.”

Strategically located to address energy delivery challenges in the Mojave area, the 25 MWdc ground-mount solar project will span 160 acres, with 112 acres dedicated to the solar array. A portion of the land will be preserved to safeguard a native Joshua Tree grove, minimizing the project’s environmental impact and promoting local biodiversity. Once operational, Windhub Solar B is expected to generate approximately 56,674 megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable energy annually, providing clean electricity to the local grid.

With the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) forecasting significant growth in peak power needs, the Windhub Solar B project is not only timely but also essential in enhancing the reliability of California’s power grid. In addition to generating clean energy, the project is expected to create local construction jobs and provide long-term economic benefits to Kern County through increased tax revenue and community investment.

“Balanced Rock Power is continuing on its recent successes to bring additional renewable energy capacity to the power grid across the United States,” said John Knight, CEO of Balanced Rock Power. “We are excited to be able to work with all of our partners, including Standard Solar, to bring this project to fruition.”

Project construction is slated to begin in the first half of 2025.

EOS Capital Advisors supported BRP in this acquisition by providing sell-side advisory services.

About Balanced Rock Power

BRP is committed to driving the business of clean energy and accelerating a sustainable future. Our development activities will prioritize large utility-scale solar and battery energy storage assets through greenfield development and accretive acquisitions. Founded by a seasoned team with over 50 years of experience in renewable energy development, BRP develops, invests in, and sells renewable energy projects throughout North America.

For project development and M&A inquiries, contact Dana Diller, Chief Commercial Officer, at ddiller@balancedrockpower.com, or for general inquiries, please e-mail Info@balancedrockpower.com

About Standard Solar

Standard Solar is powering the nation’s energy transformation – channeling its project development capabilities, financial strength and technical expertise to deliver the benefits of solar and solar + storage to businesses and institutions, farms, governments, communities and utilities. Building on 20 years of sustainable growth and in-house and tax equity investment capital, Standard Solar is a national leader in developing, funding and long-term ownership and operation of commercial and community solar assets. Recognized as an established financial partner with immediate, deep resources, the company owns and operates more than 350 megawatts of solar across the United States. Based in Rockville, Maryland, Standard Solar is a portfolio company of Brookfield, one of the world’s largest owners and operators of renewable power and climate transition assets. Learn more at standardsolar.com, LinkedIn and on X: @StandardSolar.

For project acquisition and development inquiries, contact Mike Streams, Chief Development Officer, at michael.streams@standardsolar.com and on LinkedIn.