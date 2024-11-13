Patterson Dental Extends Strategic Relationship With PDS Health

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., a subsidiary of Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO), today announced an agreement in principle between Patterson and PDS Health, a leading dental and medical support organization formerly known as Pacific Dental Services, to extend their strategic relationship through the end of 2027. The extension allows Patterson to continue as the premier distributor for all merchandise, services, technology and core equipment across PDS Health’s network of more than 1,000 supported practices nationwide.

“Our mission is to be the most trusted business partner within the dental industry,” said Don Zurbay, Patterson Companies president and chief executive officer. “We are proud to continue strengthening our relationship with PDS Health, providing new products, technology and services that streamline operations, optimize efficiency and maximize profitability. PDS Health has trusted Patterson Dental for more than 25 years and has established itself as a true leader in dentistry. That shared passion and focus for our industry has inspired us to grow together, and our longevity is a testament to the enduring partnership and shared vision for the future of healthcare.”

Patterson Dental initially connected with PDS Health to be its core technology provider, implementing 2D sensor technology, and later supporting the pilot and execution of PDS Health’s same-day dentistry model with CAD/CAM. In 2020, the relationship expanded to include merchandise, services and core equipment. This renewed commitment will see Patterson Dental continuing to support PDS Health’s evolution and its dedication to advancing patient-centered care.

“I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to support PDS Health over the last 20-plus years through various roles I have held in the dental industry. From working together on the implementation of intraoral sensors to the integration of chairside restoration technology and catapulting their same-day dentistry model, it has been an honor to support their growth and innovation as they strive to reshape healthcare delivery,” said Linda Gehringer, vice president of strategic accounts for Patterson Dental. “This next chapter will bring about unprecedented connection for both our organizations. I am grateful for the opportunity to aid in their strategic vision and celebrate their growth as a comprehensive healthcare support organization.”

Stephen E. Thorne IV, founder and CEO of PDS Health, added, “Our focus remains on enabling the very best in care delivery at every level. Together with Patterson, we’re able to ensure that the clinicians we support have access to the highest quality materials and equipment, allowing them to focus on providing exceptional patient care. This agreement accelerates our journey toward the next phase of health care, with a shared commitment to redefining patient care through technology, quality and operational excellence.”

