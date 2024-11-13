Sensormatic Solutions Collaborates With REI Co-op on New, Sustainable Approach to Shipping Hard Tags

NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), today announced the elimination of single-use plastic packaging when shipping its InFuzion and magnetic alarming tag lines. This move toward more recyclable packaging was the result of a collaboration with specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op, as part of both brands’ commitments to reduce waste. The new packaging for the InFuzion and magnetic alarming tag will be rolled out to retail customers globally.

“ Many of Sensormatic Solutions most successful products and processes resulted from the close partnerships we’ve built with our customers, and our new packaging initiative is no exception,” said Tony D’Onofrio, president of Sensormatic Solutions. “ REI approached us to see if there was a way to reduce or eliminate plastic waste in our packaging. The Co-op assisted our product and development team every step of the way, contributing to testing, resourcing and critical feedback that validated this new packaging approach.”

This initiative aligned with Sensormatic Solutions and REI’s shared values around reducing impact while also managing the bottom line and safeguarding against shrink. According to REI, the pilot program — which tested the plastic-free packaging design — resulted in significant benefits to the retailer in terms of both waste and labor reduction due to the elimination of plastic handling.

With a global rollout to retail customers underway, Sensormatic Solutions estimates that the annual impact of the elimination of single-use plastic bags when shipping InFuzion and magnetic alarming tags to retailers will:

Eliminate 163,700 plastic bags from packaging presentation.

Prevent up to 2,400 lbs. of single-use plastic from potentially reaching landfills.

“ At REI, we’re committed to designing waste out of our operations wherever possible and are working to achieve 90% diversion of operational waste from landfill by 2025,” said Andrew Dempsey, director of Climate at REI. “ When we asked Sensormatic Solutions about reducing plastic packaging in their tags, their team quickly agreed to develop a solution for us. We are proud of the work we were able to accomplish alongside their team to further eliminate single-use plastics from our operations, and we’re thrilled to see the benefits of this project shared with other retailers.”

Consumers’ desire for sustainable operations for retailers — from supply chain to store — is clear. In fact, a recent Sensormatic Solutions survey shows that 83% of U.S. shoppers say sustainability plays a role in their purchasing decisions. The brand’s annual back-to-school consumer sentiment survey also revealed shoppers are embracing changes to live more sustainably, with 45% saying they use reusable shopping bags, 41% saying they prefer to buy products with sustainable packaging and 38% saying they prefer to purchase items made with eco-friendly materials.

Sensormatic Solutions elimination of single-use plastics in shipping its InFuzion and magnetic alarming tags is just one example of the brand’s commitment to making retail more sustainable. In April 2024, Sensormatic Solutions showcased its 90%-plastic-free Sustainable SPX AM Labels, which will be available later this year. To learn more about Sensormatic Solutions, visit sensormatic.com/about-us/sustainability and download the brand’s Retail Sustainability Story white paper.

