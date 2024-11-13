Korbyt becomes the first digital signage partner to join the Zoom ISV Exchange Program

Korbyt - the leader in brand and workplace experience solutions - is the first digital signage partner to join the Zoom ISV Exchange Program. (Photo: Business Wire)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Korbyt, the leader in brand and workplace experience solutions, today announced that it is the first digital signage partner to join the Zoom ISV Exchange Program. The program enables Zoom to seamlessly integrate best-of-breed solutions from Korbyt and other independent software vendors (ISVs) into Zoom Workplace. The collaboration announced today makes Korbyt Anywhere available to Zoom Workplace customers, giving customers a unified pathway to address their workplace experience (WEX) requirements without the need for additional invoices and vendor agreements.

“We are excited to welcome Korbyt to the ISV Exchange Program. Korbyt can help customers elevate their Zoom Rooms digital signage experience with dynamic digital signage that offers a variety of customization and integration options,” said John Stearns, Global Head of Zoom Spaces.

The Zoom ISV Exchange Program is designed to bring together top ISVs to provide solutions and integrations that complement Zoom Workplace. As a partner, Korbyt will collaborate closely with Zoom to develop and promote integrated WEX solutions that enhance the overall Zoom experience, notably transforming Zoom Room screens into dynamic communication channels to unlock the full potential of hybrid meeting spaces and drive worker productivity on a global scale.

“By integrating Zoom Rooms with Korbyt’s dynamic digital signage, we’re transforming meeting spaces into active communication hubs, enhancing employee engagement and providing modern hybrid workplace experiences,” said Andrew Gildin, VP, Global Partners & Renewals at Korbyt. “We are grateful for Zoom’s continued partnership, and we are pleased to strengthen our collaboration as part of the Zoom ISV Exchange Program.”

Korbyt Anywhere is a unified brand and workplace experience platform designed to engage employees, students, customers and guests across multiple channels, including digital signage and desktop environments. Powered by a cloud-based CMS with advanced native integrations and real-time data visualization, it allows organizations to deliver captivating, targeted messaging that enhances engagement and maximizes existing infrastructure. This solution supports scalability, enabling businesses to grow while maintaining enterprise-grade security and operational efficiency.

Visit https://gokorbyt.com to learn more about the Korbyt Anywhere platform. Visit https://explore.zoom.us/en/isv/ to learn more about the Zoom ISV Exchange Program.

About Korbyt

Korbyt helps corporate enterprises and educational leaders create impactful brand and workplace experiences across digital channels and physical locations to engage any audience effectively. The Korbyt Anywhere platform empowers organizations with dynamic, data-driven communication through digital signage, desktop, email, mobile devices, and space management solutions, enabling seamless collaboration across all touchpoints. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Korbyt transforms brand and workplace experiences (WEX) with integrated digital signage, workplace communications and workplace management solutions. For more information, visit GoKorbyt.com.