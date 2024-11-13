LiveWire® and Anti Social Social Club Announce a One-of-One S2 Del Mar Electric Motorcycle

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveWire Group, Inc. is excited to announce an exclusive collaboration with LA-based streetwear giant Anti Social Social Club (ASSC). This collaboration unveils a singular, one-of-one limited edition S2 Del Mar motorcycle, custom-built by SMCO in Long Beach, CA.

The LiveWire S2 Del Mar x Anti Social Social Club celebrates ASSC’s 10 year anniversary and draws inspiration from Y2K gaming hardware. Blending electric motorcycle culture with streetwear fashion, this collaboration captures both brands’ shared spontaneity and forward momentum while championing innovation, style and sustainability.

This exclusive custom build combines the iconic style of Anti Social Social Club with the high-performance, street tracker-inspired design of the S2 Del Mar electric motorcycle. Key elements include optically clear body pieces featuring the ASSC logo, custom seat designs embroidered with circuit patterns, and a matching helmet designed by Alpinestars. The unique translucent panels, inspired by the 2004 Xbox console, were meticulously crafted in partnership with custom paint house Airtrix to achieve vibrant, standout finishes.

The LiveWire S2 Del Mar x Anti Social Social Club will make its debut at ComplexCon in Las Vegas on November 16-17, 2024. The one-of-one motorcycle, priced at an MSRP of $22,509 USD*, will be available for viewing at ComplexCon and online through Anti Social Social Club’s website starting November 16 at 8 a.m. PST. Once sold, no further units will be produced. Delivery is expected January 2025.

For more information and images, please visit livewire.com/the-pulse.

The LiveWire S2 Del Mar

Built for agility and linear acceleration, the S2 Del Mar is ideal for urban adventure and beyond. It features an upright position for comfort and control and comes with custom-developed LiveWire Dunlop DT1 tires suitable for both paved and dirt surfaces. S2 Del Mar has a city range of 113 miles, a highway range of 70 miles at 55mph, and a combined range of 86 miles again at 55mph. Del Mar can charge from 20%-80% using its Level 2 onboard charger in 78 minutes, while charging from 20%-80% using Level 1 will take 6 hours. Beyond range and charge times, Del Mar is capable of a 0-60 time of 3.0 seconds, due in part to the combination of its 436lb weight and measured 194 ft-lb of torque.

For a complete presentation of Del Mar features and specifications, please visit LiveWire.com.

About LiveWire

LiveWire has a dedicated focus on the electric motorcycle sector. LiveWire’s majority shareholder is Harley-Davidson, Inc. LiveWire comes from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and is capitalizing on a decade of its learnings in the EV sector. LiveWire plans to develop the technology of the future and invest in the capabilities needed to lead the transformation of motorcycling.

About Anti Social Social Club

Anti Social Social Club is a globally-lauded streetwear brand specializing in wearable art and collectibles. Since the brand’s inception in 2014, the Anti Social Social Club logo has become an immediately recognizable pop culture symbol, driven by a passionate community of outcasts and tastemakers alike. Exclusivity is our label’s ethos—informing an ultra-limited distribution model, top-tier brand collaborations, and multi-hyphenate artist partnerships.

Since its launch, Anti Social Social Club has collaborated with brands including fragment design, Nike, Vans, True Religion, COMME des GARCONS, Playboy, DHL, Samsung, Formula 1, Honda, Gran Turismo, EA Sports and many more.

Range estimates are based on expected performance on a fully charged battery and are derived from SAE J2982 Riding Range Test Procedure data on a sample motorcycle under ideal laboratory conditions. Your actual range will vary depending on your riding habits, road and driving conditions, ambient weather, vehicle condition and maintenance, tire pressure, vehicle configuration (parts and accessories), and vehicle loading (cargo, rider, and passenger weight). Charging rate varies based on output of the charge unit and ambient/vehicle temperature. *Prices listed are the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP). MSRP excludes tax, title, licensing, registration fees, destination charges (including freight, handling, and processing), surcharges (attributable to raw materials costs in the product supply chain), retailer-added accessories, and additional retailer charges, if any. LiveWire charges retailers for destination charges (including freight, handling, and processing) and may make a profit on those charges. LiveWire reimburses retailers for performing manufacturer-specified pre-delivery inspection and setup tasks. Retailer prices may vary. ©LiveWire or its affiliates. LiveWire, Del Mar, LiveWire Connect, and the LiveWire Symbol and Logo are among the trademarks of LiveWire EV, LLC. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.