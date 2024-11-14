Accenture Launches Center for Advanced AI in Kyoto to Help Clients Reinvent with Generative AI

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced the opening of the Accenture Center for Advanced AI Kyoto, a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to empowering clients with cutting-edge AI technologies, particularly generative AI, to drive the reinvention of their organizations. The center serves as a collaborative hub where clients can gain inspiration and forge new paths for their business transformations, which contribute to economic growth in Japan.

The center will also foster world-class research and development on AI through collaboration with domestic and international innovation centers and academic institutions. When clients arrive at the new center, they interact with Central AI, which manages the facility through voice and screen displays and even appears physically as a robot guide.

The Accenture Center for Advanced AI Kyoto focuses on three key areas to drive client success:

Business creation: Clients can gain tangible business transformation plans grounded in AI through next-generation experiences in which humans and machines collaborate seamlessly, using world-class AI technology along with various sensors and robots. Accenture professionals bring their extensive knowledge of the human-AI relationship, societal dynamics and critical considerations about fairness, transparency and the responsible use of AI.

Co-creation of Services: The center generates innovative ideas using cutting-edge AI and data, transforming them into services that offer unique consumer experiences. With their deep knowledge of data, AI and the use of digital technologies, Accenture professionals work collaboratively with clients through processes such as formulating and validating AI models to create innovative and differentiated solutions and services that serve customers.

Research and development: The center collaborates with other innovation hubs in Japan and around the world to conduct world-class research and development around AI technology and its application to people, society and business. These include Accenture’s 25 Generative AI Studios, in locations such as Japan, North America, Australia, Argentina, Brazil and China, as well as academic institutions such as Kyoto University. The center shares these outcomes to contribute to the advancement of technology and a better society.

“At the Accenture Center for Advanced AI Kyoto, business leaders can deepen their understanding of AI, gain new insights into corporate management through interactions with AI and discover how to use AI to shape the future of their businesses,” said Dr. Gakuse Hoshina, Senior Managing Director and AI Center Lead, Accenture. “The center also plays a role in disseminating cutting-edge AI technologies and promoting global innovation from Kyoto to the world through collaborations with academic institutions, including Kyoto University.”

Also announced this week, Accenture and Kyoto University signed a comprehensive collaboration agreement to help advance leadership, responsibility and talent development around the use of AI technologies in business and society.

Accenture Center for Advanced AI Kyoto

2nd Floor, Kyoto Miyuki Building, 689 Takannachou, Nakagyō-ku, Kyoto 604-8153, Japan

