KBRA Assigns a Preliminary Rating to Wingstop Funding LLC, Series 2024-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a preliminary rating to Wingstop Funding LLC (the Issuer), Series 2024-1 (Wingstop 2024-1). Wingstop 2024-1 represents the Issuer's fourth securitization following the establishment of the master trust in November 2018. In conjunction with the issuance of the Series 2024-1 Notes, KBRA anticipates affirming the ratings on the Issuer’s outstanding notes.

Wingstop Restaurants Inc. (Wingstop or the Company) is the Manager and operator of the Wingstop system. Founded in 1994, Wingstop is the largest fast casual chicken wings-focused chain in the world. As of September 2024 (Q3 2024), the Wingstop restaurant system was approximately 97.7% franchised with 2,458 restaurants across 45 states and nine countries (not including the U.S.). As of the last twelve months Q3 2024, the Company’s revenue-generating assets produced approximately $4.5 billion in system-wide sales.

