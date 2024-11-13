Arelion Expands Partnership with NETSCOUT to Enhance Enterprise DDoS Mitigation Capabilities

STOCKHOLM & WESTFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arelion today announced it has expanded its partnership with NETSCOUT, a leading provider of performance management, cybersecurity and DDoS attack protection solutions, to strengthen the Internet carrier’s DDoS attack mitigation capabilities. This expanded partnership enables Arelion to support the network security requirements of global enterprises amid rising attacks on critical infrastructure. By enhancing its capabilities with NETSCOUT, Arelion improves network security across its #1 ranked global Internet backbone, empowering enterprise customers with resilient, high-performance connectivity services.

“As a Tier-1 Internet carrier supporting the majority of global Internet traffic, this continued collaboration reflects our ongoing investment in best-of-breed network security solutions to protect the technology ecosystem,” said Scott Nichols, Chief Commercial Officer at Arelion. “Our partnership combines Arelion’s global network performance and NETSCOUT’s leading Arbor DDoS attack protection solutions to provide world-class experiences for our customers.”

The expanded partnership significantly increases the density of Arelion’s network monitoring across its global Internet backbone, providing better protection for enterprises’ high-bandwidth applications. This enhancement empowers Arelion with more granular visibility of traffic patterns, enabling faster detection of anomalies and speedier threat responses. By augmenting its DDoS attack mitigation capabilities with Adaptive DDoS protection, Arelion also improves its defenses against newer DDoS attack vectors and techniques, including carpet bombing.

“Financial services, government, utilities, and other vital sectors are experiencing increased risk from more sophisticated and frequent DDoS attacks, reinforcing the need for comprehensive DDoS protection,” stated Darren Anstee, chief security technologist, NETSCOUT. “Our latest DDoS Threat Intelligence Report echoes Arelion’s experience of increasing numbers of application-layer and volumetric attacks, as well as greater attack sophistication. This partnership will help Arelion enhance the protection they can provide to enterprises facing more frequent cyberattacks on their businesses.”

With this expanded partnership, Arelion provides its global customers with secure access to Arelion’s #1 ranked global Internet backbone. Arelion’s enhanced DDoS attack mitigation services are currently available for service providers, content providers and enterprises.

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world’s #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, and Oracle Cloud across North America, Europe, and Asia. Discover more at Arelion.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance and availability disruptions through its unique visibility platform and solutions powered by its pioneering deep packet inspection at scale technology. NETSCOUT serves the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn , X , or Facebook.

©2024 NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.