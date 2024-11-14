Bumrungrad International Hospital Transforms Patient Experience, Simplifies Workflow Challenges with Certinal eSign’s Digital Solution

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Certinal eSign, a leader in Digital Transaction Management, has deepened its strategic alliance with Bumrungrad International Hospital, a globally renowned healthcare provider, to transform the patient registration process and data management. This expanded collaboration will enable efficiencies, enhance security, and redefine patient experiences through advanced eSignatures and digitized workflows.

Bumrungrad International Hospital, established in 1980 in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand, is a longstanding beacon of medical excellence, serving over 1.1 million patients from more than 190 countries annually. To further enhance patient experience and streamline operations, the hospital recognized the opportunity to transition from traditional paper consent forms to a more efficient digital solution. Certinal eSign facilitated a seamless transition to digital workflows, helping Bumrungrad improve operational efficiency, patient experience, data management, and overall patient satisfaction, turning these efforts into a significant step toward growth and innovation.

Certinal eSign is working hand-in-hand with Bumrungrad to improve in-person consent signing and online consent signing, including multi-language support. The rich and easy-to-use Certinal APIs enables integration between Bumrungrad Hospital's in-house systems and the Certinal e-sign solution, allowing the hospital to carry out hundreds of transactions daily.

“Our collaboration with Bumrungrad International Hospital is about more than just digitizing signatures—it’s about solving real-world challenges in healthcare. Together, we’re addressing workflow inefficiencies, enhancing data security, and ultimately creating a better experience for patients. This partnership marks a key milestone in our mission to drive digital transformation in healthcare.” - Aatish Dedhia, CEO of Certinal

Problem-Solving Highlights of the Partnership:

Streamlined Patient Consent Collection Processes: Certinal eSign introduced more than 8 workflows tailored for patient consent form signing, automating processes, and integrating directly with the EMR system.

Enhanced API-Based Integrations for EMRs: Certinal’s API enabled seamless integration with EMR system. Key capabilities include initiating in-person signing on hospital tablets for a paperless experience, remote signing via email and SMS notifications, with pre-population of patient information for efficient form completion.

Strengthened Data Security & Trust: Certinal eSign’s solutions include features such as secure ID proof uploads, two-factor authentication (2FA), camera capture for patient identification, remote witnessing, and automated purging of transaction data upon reaching retention periods. For patients without email, SMS delivery of document review links ensures accessibility and convenience.

Digitized 50% of Pre-Registration process: With Certinal’s digital forms and streamlined processes, 50% of patient pre-registrations are now completed digitally, significantly reducing reliance on paper and improving operational efficiency.

Cost Reduction and Comprehensive Support: Certinal eSign solution benefits in costs reduction and the extensive support given by Certinal team ensured a seamless transition during the digitization process.

“Integrating Certinal eSign technology aligns with Bumrungrad’s commitment to create seamless, secure, and patient-centered experiences through advanced solutions. By digitizing our workflows, we simplify the registration process, reduce wait times, and enhance overall patient satisfaction—all core to our mission of delivering world-class healthcare.” - Nipat Kulabkaw, MD, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Bumrungrad International Hospital

This collaboration underscores Bumrungrad International Hospital's ongoing dedication to integrating leading-edge technologies that enhance patient care and operational efficiency. By transitioning to digital workflows with Certinal eSign, Bumrungrad not only optimizes its consent processes but also reinforces its position as a leader in innovative, patient-centered healthcare. The partnership exemplifies Bumrungrad’s commitment to setting new standards for excellence in healthcare, both regionally and globally.

“Implementing Certinal eSign’s digital solutions has significantly streamlined and secured our consent processes. Integration with our EMR system optimizes operations and data management, supporting Bumrungrad’s dedication to innovative healthcare and patient-centric care delivery.” - Henrik Andersson, Chief Innovation & Technology Officer of Bumrungrad International Hospital

About Certinal

Certinal, a subsidiary of Zycus the pioneer in Cognitive Procurement, with over 21 offices globally. Certinal was created to offer a top-tier Digital Transaction Management solution that is user-friendly, secure, and compliant in 80+ countries. We provide a one-stop solution to large enterprise customers, complying with various security standards and regional regulations and ensuring seamless & efficient digital transactions worldwide.

Recognized as a “Leader” in IDC MarketScape Worldwide eSignature Software 2023, Certinal is also a “Strong Performer” in Gartner Voice of Customer for providing a better overall experience. We are the sole eSignature vendor awarded Gartner’s prestigious “Customer First Badge” and offer superior support at no extra cost. Discover Certinal’s groundbreaking AI-powered eSignature solution, seamlessly merging innovation with productivity.

About Bumrungrad International Hospital

Founded in 1980, Bumrungrad International Hospital is a leading healthcare institution located in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand. Renowned for its world-class medical services, Bumrungrad offers comprehensive care across more than 70 medical specialties. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Bumrungrad International Hospital continues to set the standard for quality healthcare in Southeast Asia and beyond. For more information, please visit www.bumrungrad.com.