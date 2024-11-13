Trinity Health Michigan Joins Nomi Health's Direct Network Expanding Access to Innovative Employer Health Benefit Solutions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nomi Health and Trinity Health Michigan are joining forces to reshape healthcare for self-funded employers in West Michigan. This collaboration brings greater scalability to direct-to-employer contracting, streamlining access to Trinity Health Michigan’s comprehensive medical services for businesses in Grand Rapids, Lakeshore, and surrounding areas. By eliminating unnecessary costs and complexities, Nomi Health and Trinity Health Michigan deliver a powerful dual benefit to the commercial market. Together the two organizations drive down the cost of healthcare for local employers while delivering employees highly affordable access to Trinity Health Michigan’s world-class provider care.

This collaboration between Nomi Health and Trinity Health Michigan comes at a critical time for Michigan businesses. With employer-sponsored health plan costs projected to surge past $16,000 per employee in 2025 – a 9% increase from the previous year – companies are urgently seeking innovative solutions to manage expenses without compromising care quality.

“Healthcare costs are outpacing both inflation and wages, impacting families, jobs, and entire communities,” said Mark Newman, CEO of Nomi Health. “Our new relationship with Trinity Health Michigan re-imagines how healthcare works, creating a model where employees can access care without financial barriers, and employers can invest in their employees and their businesses rather than being weighed down by rising healthcare expenses. This collaboration directly addresses the healthcare cost crisis facing Michigan businesses and their workforces.”

Key features of the Nomi Health and Trinity Health Michigan Network Relationship:

True zero out-of-pocket costs for employees accessing Trinity Health Michigan services, with no copays, deductibles, or hidden fees for all non-emergent and urgent care services.

Comprehensive access to Trinity Health Michigan's extensive network of hospitals and facilities.

Advanced care management programs leveraging Trinity Health Michigan's expertise to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

High-touch member navigation services and user-friendly digital tools providing personalized support and accessibility to help employees navigate their benefits.

Streamlined provider payments within 72 hours, improving financial predictability and relieving administrative burden on providers looking to spend more time with patients.

Nomi Health and Trinity Health Michigan will initially focus on serving self-funded employers in the West Michigan area, with plans to expand to other regions throughout the state of Michigan. This direct contracting model eliminates traditional health insurance intermediaries and fosters better member utilization patterns yielding meaningful cost savings for West Michigan businesses and their employees.

Leah Corneail MPH, Vice President of Population Health at Trinity Health Michigan shared her perspective on the agreement: “Trinity Health has been building relationships with employer sponsored health plans through our Direct to Employer (DTE) product for many years. Forging this relationship with Nomi Health is a seamless path towards expanding our networks in West Michigan. Our calling has always been to bring healing and hope to our communities. Working with Nomi Health helps us do just that by making it easier for members of our communities to get the care they need without worrying about cost. This relationship lets us focus on what we do best – caring for our patients with expertise and compassion. It's about opening doors to quality healthcare for everyone in the communities we serve, from West Michigan and beyond.”

Given 43% of Americans on employer-sponsored coverage nationwide find it difficult to afford care, this collaboration aims to eliminate financial barriers by removing out-of-pocket costs for employees accessing Trinity Health services. This approach not only promotes better health outcomes by encouraging timely care but also enhances employee satisfaction with healthcare benefits, potentially leading to better talent attraction and retention for employers.

In the West Michigan market, this network agreement gives local businesses a significant competitive edge. By dramatically reducing healthcare costs and enhancing benefits, companies can attract top talent and reinvest savings into growth initiatives. This approach has the potential to energize the local economy, strengthen job satisfaction, and foster innovation across West Michigan, positioning Nomi Health and Trinity Health as leaders in forward-thinking, cost-effective employee benefit solutions.

For more information about how Nomi Health and Trinity Health Michigan can benefit your organization, please visit nomihealth.com or trinityhealthalliancemi.com/employers/.

About Trinity Health Michigan

Trinity Health Michigan is a leading healthcare provider and one of the state’s largest employers. With more than 24,000 full-time employees serving 29 counties, Trinity Health Michigan operates nine hospitals located in Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Grand Haven, Grand Rapids, Howell, Livonia, Muskegon, Pontiac, and Shelby, and two medical groups. The health system has 2,314 beds and 5,446 physicians and advanced practice providers. With operating revenues of $4.16 billion, Trinity Health Michigan returns $200.9 million back to their local communities each year. Together with numerous ambulatory care locations, home health and hospice agencies and 23 senior living communities owned and/or operated by Trinity Health, Trinity Health Michigan provides the full continuum of care for Michigan residents. Trinity Health Michigan is a member of Trinity Health, one of the largest Catholic healthcare systems in the country, serving more than 30 million people across 22 states. www.trinityhealthmichigan.org

About Nomi Health

Nomi Health powers a new model of healthcare for buyers of care and their partners. The company simplifies the business of healthcare through analytics, payments, and tailored healthcare programs built specifically for self-funded employers, governments, and their partners, such as TPAs, brokers, and consultants.

At Nomi Health, our long-term mission is to rebuild U.S. healthcare to run at half the cost. Nomi delivers actionable analytics, direct access to medical and pharmacy services, and real-time payment rails to transform how providers deliver great healthcare to plans and programs.

Founded in 2019, Nomi Health serves more than 3,200 customers nationwide, impacting 30 million lives and influencing over $150 billion in healthcare spend. Learn more at nomihealth.com.