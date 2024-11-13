Upland InterFAX Expands Partnership with Konica Minolta to Empower Cloud Faxing Across Multi-Channel Customer Base

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in AI-enabled cloud software for digital transformation, today announced that Upland InterFAX, a leader in secure cloud fax and digital workflow solutions, has expanded its partnership with Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc (Konica Minolta), a global leader in workplace technology. Building on a successful collaboration that began during the COVID-19 pandemic, the strengthened partnership positions InterFAX as the go-to cloud fax solution for Konica Minolta’s extensive multi-channel customer base across the United States and Canada.

“ Expanding our partnership with Konica Minolta means even more businesses can benefit from secure, scalable, and cost-effective digital faxing. Their deep commitment to innovation and customer success is evident in their full embrace of cloud technologies like InterFAX,” said Shawn Freligh, General Manager at Upland Software. “ This partnership expansion solidifies InterFAX’s role as an essential part of the future of digital communications. By integrating directly with Konica Minolta’s cloud-enabled MFPs, we’re making it easier for organizations to transition to a digital-first environment, eliminating the complexity of fax servers and outdated analog systems.”

InterFAX is seamlessly integrated into Konica Minolta’s bizhub One i-Series multi-function printers (MFPs), empowering customers to send and receive faxes securely and efficiently from any location without the need for traditional fax infrastructure. The Konica Minolta bizhub One i-Series MFPs, equipped with the InterFAX Marketplace App, offer a robust cloud solution that simplifies the faxing process. Whether through the intuitive in-device app or direct integration with Konica Minolta’s top-of-the-line, cloud-enabled fleet, users can securely send and receive faxes while maintaining compliance with the highest data protection standards.

“ Businesses that embrace digital transformation benefit in many ways, with increased satisfaction for their customers’ experiences, improved business decision making, enhanced process efficiencies, and more ability to be agile and innovate as needs change,” said Chris Bilello, Vice President, Business Solutions Development at Konica Minolta. " Thanks to our expanded partnership, InterFAX and Konica Minolta can provide a seamless, secure, and scalable cloud fax solution that empowers teams and businesses across North America to streamline their digital communications and automate workflows.”

With InterFAX, Konica Minolta customers can benefit from advantages such as:

Seamless Integration : The bizhub One i-Series MFPs allow users to send and receive faxes directly, eliminating the need for fax boards, servers, or standalone devices.

: The bizhub One i-Series MFPs allow users to send and receive faxes directly, eliminating the need for fax boards, servers, or standalone devices. Enhanced Security : Strict data protection regulations ensure compliance through advanced encryption and secure cloud storage.

: Strict data protection regulations ensure compliance through advanced encryption and secure cloud storage. Cost Efficiency : Flat-rate pricing for inbound and outbound faxes simplifies budgeting for businesses of all sizes.

: Flat-rate pricing for inbound and outbound faxes simplifies budgeting for businesses of all sizes. Scalability: Support fax operations at any scale, whether for small businesses or large enterprises, with consistent, high-quality service.

As business continues its shift toward digital transformation, Konica Minolta’s cloud push aligns perfectly with the growing demand for secure, cloud-based document management solutions. The InterFAX cloud fax platform is a critical component of that transformation, enabling users to streamline workflows, reduce costs, and enhance security, all from their trusted bizhub One i-Series devices.

Learn more about Upland InterFAX's secure cloud fax and digital workflows.

About Upland

Upland Software Inc. enables global businesses to work smarter with over 25 proven enterprise cloud software products that increase revenue, reduce costs, and deliver immediate value. Our solutions offer many integrated AI capabilities and cover digital marketing, knowledge management, contact center service, sales productivity, content lifecycle automation, and more. Upland's powerful cloud products are trusted by more than 10,000 global customers. Learn how Upland helps businesses achieve outcomes that matter at www.uplandsoftware.com.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its account on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.