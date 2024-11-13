M1 Finance Partners with Capitalize to Simplify Retirement Account Transfers for Clients

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capitalize, a leading platform for transferring retirement accounts, is excited to announce its new partnership with M1 Finance, a pioneer in personal finance and investing. This collaboration will integrate Capitalize's Enterprise Rollover solution into M1’s account transfer process, streamlining the transfer of legacy retirement accounts into M1 IRAs. This integration will help clients consolidate their retirement savings more easily, setting them up for future growth.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Capitalize to enhance our clients’ retirement planning experience,” says Brian Barnes, CEO at M1. “By integrating Capitalize’s Enterprise Rollover solution, we’re making it easier for our clients to find and transfer their retirement assets seamlessly into M1, allowing them to focus on building and managing their wealth with greater ease and confidence.”

“We’re excited to partner with M1 Finance, a company that shares our commitment to improving clients’ financial well-being,” says Gaurav Sharma, CEO of Capitalize. “Many retirement savings are left behind in outdated employer-sponsored plans, making transfers difficult. This partnership will help M1 users easily locate and manage their retirement assets, enhancing their overall financial health.”

M1 Finance is the latest addition to a growing roster of top brokerages, fintechs, and financial advisors using Capitalize’s Enterprise Rollover solution. Capitalize’s technology streamlines the process of locating and transferring legacy retirement assets, making it easier for clients to fund their IRAs and manage their retirement savings efficiently.

About Capitalize

Capitalize, based in New York, is a technology company specializing in finding and rolling over old 401(k) accounts through a user-friendly online platform. Our technology facilitates seamless rollovers for major financial institutions and is available directly to consumers. Capitalize has been honored with TIME’s 100 Best Inventions, Fast Company’s World Changing Idea, and Forbes’ Top 50 Fintech Companies in the US.

About M1 Finance

M1 Finance offers a comprehensive personal finance platform that simplifies investing and money management. By providing innovative tools and personalized financial strategies, M1 empowers clients to achieve their financial goals. Since its inception, M1 has rapidly expanded, offering a range of features to help users manage and grow their wealth effectively.

Disclosures

M1 is a technology company offering a range of financial products and services. “M1” refers to M1 Holdings Inc., and its wholly-owned, separate affiliates M1 Finance LLC, M1 Spend LLC, and M1 Digital LLC. Brokerage products and services are offered by M1 Finance LLC, Member FINRA / SIPC M1 does not provide investment advice, and this is not an offer or solicitation of an offer, or advice, and you are encouraged to consult your personal investment, legal, and tax advisors. M1 is not recommending or endorsing a rollover by making it available to its customers.