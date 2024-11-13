CION Investments and GCM Grosvenor Announce SEC Effectiveness of the CION Grosvenor Infrastructure Fund

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CION Investments (CION), a leading alternative investment solutions platform, and GCM Grosvenor, (NASDAQ: GCMG), a global alternative asset management firm, are pleased to announce the CION Grosvenor Infrastructure Fund (“CGIF” or “the Fund”) has been declared effective by the SEC. CGIF has an innovative interval fund structure that allows individual investors, through their financial advisors, access to GCM Grosvenor’s institutional private infrastructure platform.

The Fund expects to launch with approximately $300 million of seed capital sourced from a major institutional investor. Before commencing distribution, the Fund anticipates merging with a seasoned portfolio of $220 million in committed net assets that is broadly diversified and includes the traditional infrastructure sectors of transportation, digital, energy and energy transition, as well as new infrastructure sectors including supply chain and logistics and infrastructure adjacencies. This seed portfolio is expected to be accompanied by an additional cash commitment of approximately $80 million.

CION and GCM Grosvenor believe infrastructure is a compelling investment opportunity at the beginning of a multi-decade growth cycle. Tremendous amounts of public and private investment capital are necessary for infrastructure to successfully meet the upgrades and buildouts required to keep pace with global climate, demographic and technological change. This persistent, high demand for investment capital creates an attractive long-term environment for investment opportunities in infrastructure.

For investors, infrastructure can provide capital appreciation and income and has distinct characteristics that can help them construct portfolios with potential to meet long term goals.

These features can include transparent cash flows, high barriers to entry, inflation protection potential, low correlations to other private and public assets, and lower potential volatility.

Michael A. Reisner and Mark Gatto, co-CEOs of CION, said: “Private assets have always been our focus, and we believe that within private markets, infrastructure is in a particularly strong position for growth. Infrastructure as an asset class is only a couple decades old, and GCM Grosvenor was one of the first institutional managers to see the potential in the opportunity. The firm has built a strong track record, a differentiated and flexible sourcing network, and has an approach to investment selection that focuses on increasing alpha.”

Michael Sacks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GCM Grosvenor, said, “We believe that the infrastructure space presents a compelling investment opportunity and that GCM Grosvenor’s platform is uniquely positioned to deliver solutions for investors. Our approach to infrastructure has consistently been about building a well-diversified portfolio, across multiple factors including geography, asset concentration, and sector exposure. We focus on utilizing our powerful sourcing network to see, evaluate and onboard infrastructure assets from multiple different fronts.”

ABOUT CION INVESTMENTS

CION Investments is a leading open-source provider of alternative investments designed to redefine the way individual investors can build their portfolios and meet their long-term investment goals. CION Investments currently sponsors, among other products, CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION), a leading publicly listed business development company that currently manages approximately $2 billion in assets, and also sponsors CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund, a globally diversified interval fund that currently manages approximately $6 billion in assets.

For more information, please visit www.cioninvestments.com.

ABOUT GCM GROSVENOR

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $80 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform. GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 550 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, please visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.