Vista Gold Clarifies At-The-Market Offering Agreement Renewal

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) recently renewed its At-The-Market Offering Agreement (“ATM Agreement”) with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC. In the course of ordinary business, Vista has maintained an ATM Agreement since 2017, including pursuant to periodic renewals. Under the ATM Agreement, Vista has the right to sell up to US$8 million in Vista common shares but is under no obligation to do so.

Frederick H. Earnest, Vista’s President and CEO commented, “We have consistently maintained an ATM Agreement as part of our business strategy; however, in the past, we have only used it from time to time on what we believe is an opportunistic basis. On October 23, 2024, we announced our third quarter 2024 financial results in which we reported US$19 million in cash as of September 30, 2024. We anticipate using the renewed ATM in a manner generally consistent with our past practices but are not marketing a financing under the ATM Agreement for its face amount of $8 million as may have been interpreted by some from the public filings or media reports.”

About Vista Gold Corp.

Vista holds the Mt Todd gold project, a shovel-ready development-stage gold deposit located in the Tier-1 mining jurisdiction of Northern Territory, Australia. Vista is positioning Mt Todd as a leading development opportunity within the gold sector. Mt Todd offers significant scale, development optionality, growth opportunities, advanced local infrastructure, community support, and demonstrated economic feasibility. All major environmental and operating permits necessary to initiate development of Mt Todd are in place.

Vista’s strategy is to advance Mt Todd in ways that efficiently position the project for development while exercising the discipline necessary to best realize value at the right time. Vista believes its strategy of advancing Mt Todd in this manner will deliver a more fully valued project to its shareholders.

