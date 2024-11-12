AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Peace Hills General Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a-” (Excellent) from “bbb+” (Good) of Peace Hills General Insurance Company (Peace Hills) (Alberta, Canada). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to stable from positive.

The ratings reflect Peace Hill’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The upgrades reflect Peace Hills’ strong capital growth over the last five years through a sustained trend in profitable earnings. The improved capital base has strengthened the company’s risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), to the strongest level in recent years. The company’s balance sheet strength also reflects sound liquidity, improved underwriting leverage and reduced reinsurance dependence.

Peace Hills’ operating performance is assessed as adequate as the company has benefited from a favorable trend of underwriting profits and investment income over the last five years. The company’s loss experience has remained favorable compared with industry averages in its core product lines of automobile, personal property and commercial property insurance in Alberta and British Columbia where the company predominately writes. Peace Hills is a subsidiary of the Samson Cree Nation, a sovereign nation located in Alberta that owns multiple non-insurance operations.

