Paired Power Installs Two PairTree Solar EV Chargers at the Port of Hueneme, Advancing the Port’s Environmental Leadership

PORT HUENEME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paired Power, a leader in microgrid solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging, completed the installation of two PairTree™ solar EV chargers at the Port of Hueneme.

“This partnership with the Port of Hueneme exemplifies how solar EV charging technology reduces emissions while providing power for electric vehicles in the maritime sector,” said Tom McCalmont, CEO of Paired Power. “By installing our PairTree chargers, the Port is taking an important step towards achieving energy independence and sustainability, and we are proud to support them in this effort.”

Paired Power’s PairTree chargers will provide clean, off-grid electricity to the Port’s growing fleet of light duty electric cars, vans, and work trucks, aligning with the Port’s mission to achieve zero emissions. PairTrees are built in Campbell, California, and designed for fast deployment, featuring excavation-free setup within just one day. Equipped with bifacial solar panels that capture sunlight from both direct and reflected sources, the low maintenance system powers chargers that maximize energy output for reliable charging in all weather conditions. Their deployment marks another step in Paired Power’s commitment to delivering resilient energy solutions for the maritime industry, offering a cost-effective, sustainable alternative to conventional, grid-connected charging systems.

Recognized for its environmental leadership, the Port of Hueneme continues to prioritize clean and green technology as part of its broader sustainability initiatives. The Port of Hueneme is Green Marine-certified and has consistently demonstrated a balance between operational efficiency and ecological responsibility. "We are excited to work with Paired Power to advance our sustainability goals," said Kristin Decas, CEO & Port Director at the Port of Hueneme. "The installation of these solar EV chargers strengthens our capacity to transition to clean energy, reflecting our commitment to reducing emissions and supporting a more sustainable future for our operations."

Paired Power’s PairTree chargers are a significant innovation in solar charging technology. Capable of providing Level 2 EV charging both day and night thanks to integrated battery storage, the chargers ensure a continuous energy supply without requiring costly upgrades to the existing utility grid. Their robust design, with wind resistance ratings up to 130 mph, makes them ideal for coastal environments like the Port of Hueneme, where durability is essential. This installation builds on the Port’s recent advancements in emissions reduction, including its work in emissions reduction technologies.

About Paired Power

Trusted by cities, governments, and leading corporations, Paired Power manufactures solar-powered microgrid electric vehicle charger facilities (EVCF) that enable rapid deployment of new EV infrastructure without requiring expansions of existing grid capacity. Paired Power’s flagship product is PairTree™, a microgrid solar powered EV charger that pairs a 4.6kW solar array with a 42.4 kWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to provide Level 2 EV charging day or night. For more information, visit www.pairedpower.com.

About the Port of Hueneme

The Port of Hueneme is one of the most productive and efficient commercial trade gateways for niche cargo on the West Coast. Five locally elected Port Commissioners govern the Port. The Port consistently ranks among the top ten U.S. Ports for automobiles and fresh produce. Port operations support the community by bringing $2.8 billion in economic activity and creating 24,997 trade-related jobs. Trade through Port Hueneme generates more than $236 million in direct and related state and local taxes, which fund vital community services. In 2017, the Port of Hueneme became the first port in California to become Green Marine certified and was voted the Greenest Port in the U.S. at the Green Shipping Summit. For more information, visit www.portofhueneme.org.