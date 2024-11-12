SkyDrive Forms a Business Partnership with FEAM Aero, One of the Largest MRO Companies in North America

TOYOTA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyDrive Inc. (“SkyDrive”), a leading eVTOL (*1) aircraft manufacturer based in Japan, has announced the signing of a strategic alliance with F&E Aircraft Maintenance (Miami), LLC (“FEAM Aero”). This partnership combines SkyDrive's innovative air mobility solutions with FEAM Aero's extensive expertise in line maintenance, creating a robust framework for the maintenance, support, and scalability of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, both across the U.S. and beyond.

SkyDrive established a local subsidiary in the U.S. in 2023. The company is now actively collaborating with U.S. partners, including FEAM Aero, to develop practical use cases and tailor its offerings based on the current, real-world state of the Advanced Air Mobility industry. Rather than focusing solely on future possibilities, the company is strategically investing its resources to address the immediate priorities and tangible needs of the American market.

FEAM Aero has 52 global line stations in the U.S., the U.K., Europe, etc., and supports more than 130,000 flights annually, servicing 70 operators, including major airlines, cargo carriers, regional airlines and private operators. The company sees commercial eVTOLs as the future of advanced air mobility, and it is this potential in SkyDrive’s pioneering approach to regional air transport that led to the recent business partnership.

SkyDrive and FEAM Aero will closely collaborate to develop and model diverse operational use cases, ensuring that SkyDrive’s eVTOL fleet operates efficiently and reliably across various real-world scenarios. The partnership will primarily focus on regional routes originating from regional airports, which are expected to receive quicker regulatory approval, enabling a faster roll-out of services.

By combining FEAM Aero's expertise in maintenance, retrofitting, and operational support, the partnership will facilitate the smooth incorporation of eVTOL services into current aviation infrastructure, helping to build a fully integrated and scalable air mobility network​.

Through this partnership, SkyDrive and FEAM Aero seek to redefine regional air mobility, delivering eco-friendly, reliable air transport solutions to customers worldwide.

“The partnership with FEAM Aero marks a pivotal step in establishing maintenance and aircraft support infrastructure for our eVTOL, 'SKYDRIVE'(*2), and constitutes a significant advancement towards eVTOLs in the United States market,” said Tomohiro Fukuzawa, CEO of SkyDrive.“We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to build commercial use cases, not only in the southeastern US but also nationally and seamlessly integrate into existing transportation systems at regional airports across the United States.”

“This partnership marks another significant milestone for FEAM Aero as we continue expanding our role in the rapidly evolving Advanced Air Mobility industry—a field we believe will be revolutionized by eVTOL technology,” said Cam Murphy, President of FEAM Aero. “Our collaboration with SkyDrive reflects FEAM’s commitment to innovation and our leadership in aviation maintenance. By blending our trusted expertise in maintenance with SkyDrive’s pioneering approach to regional air transport, we are establishing a best-in-class support ecosystem that positions FEAM at the forefront of the next era in aviation.”

About SkyDrive Inc.

SkyDrive was formally established in July 2018 after testing flying car concepts and prototypes from 2014 with the mission of “taking the lead in the once-in-a-century mobility revolution.” Its vision is to create a future where everyone has access to eVTOLs as their daily transportation in Japan and across the world. The company succeeded in the first crewed eVTOL flight test in Japan in 2019 and its eVTOL “SKYDRIVE” is in the process of acquiring its Japan Civil Aviation Bureau and Federal Aviation Administration certifications. SkyDrive has been selected as a company to participate in the Advanced Air Mobility project at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. SkyDrive began production of “SKYDRIVE” in March 2024 at the plant owned by official production partner Suzuki Motor Corporation. SkyDrive is headquartered in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture. Tomohiro Fukuzawa is the CEO of the company.

For more information, please visit: https://en.skydrive2020.com/

About F&E Aircraft Maintenance (Miami), LLC

FEAM Aero is a leading provider of aircraft line maintenance services, with a global network of 52 maintenance bases. This includes four hangar facilities boasting over 300,000 square feet of space. The company's team of over 1,500 highly skilled aircraft maintenance technicians and engineers ensures aircrafts are mission ready.

FEAM Aero offers a comprehensive MRO solution, including: Technical Training, Global AOG Support (Aircraft on Ground), Technical Support Services and Base Maintenance.

This full suite of services empowers over 70 operators to achieve their goals and minimize downtime, supporting over 130,000 annual flights. FEAM Aero is EASA/FAA certified and holds approvals from various domestic and international aviation authorities.

For more information, please visit: www.feam.aero

Editor’s Note:

(*1) “eVTOL” is an abbreviation for electric vertical takeoff and landing. eVTOL aircraft are characterized by electrification, automation, and vertical takeoff and landing. It is also called Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) or Urban Air Mobility (UAM).

(*2) “SKYDRIVE” is a product name of SkyDrive Model SD-05.